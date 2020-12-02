Home >> Daily Dose >> Top 30 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing—Part 9
Top 30 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing—Part 9

in Daily Dose, Featured, Print Features

Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the November edition of MReportout now. 

 

The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation

Headquarters:Irvine, CA

Contact: 949.720.9200; WolfFirm.com

Leadership:Alan Wolf, President; Krys Fuller Delk, Director of Operations; Caren Castle, Senior Mortgage Banking Attorney

About: For over 30 years, The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation, has provided a broad array of legal and related services throughout California to lenders, servicers, investors, governmental agencies and other members of the financial services community. From simple routine work, to highly complex bankruptcy and litigation matters, the firm is committed to an approach that results in strategic, cost-effective solutions specifically directed to the requirements of the particular matter and the expectations of each client. The firm offers cradle-to-grave services through the following departments: Litigation (General Defense, Class Action Defense, Receivership, Judicial Foreclosure, Workout, Collection, Replevin/Claim and Delivery), Non-Judicial Foreclosure, Bankruptcy, Unlawful Detainer/Eviction, National Eviction Management, Escrow/Closing, Loss Mitigation, Transactional, Regulatory Compliance, and Labor & Employment. In 2019, the firm expanded its operations to Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

Year Established:Over 30 years ago

Employees: 37

Additional Offices: Bellevue, WA; Portland, OR

Giving Back:

  • American Diabetes Association
  • CHOC
  • Habitat for Humanity
  • Susan G. Komen
  • Toys for Tots

Praise Corner:

  • Tier 1 Best Law Firm in America
  • Best Lawyers in America
  • SuperLawyers
  • USFN Diamond Award of Excellence; AV Rated

Benefits and Perks:The Wolf Firm offers team members a robust benefits plan including Cadillac Health Plan, dental, vision coverage, life insurance, accident insurance, long-term disability, short-term disability, and pet insurance. The firm’s generous PTO plan includes 10 paid holidays and the employee’s birthday. The firm recognizes employees on their anniversaries with the firm and provides awards and recognition for excellent performance. In addition, senior attorneys mentor the firm’s younger attorneys and provide guidance both in writing and via speaking at events. The team also hosts “lunch and learn” events. The Wolf Firm promotes from within and provides cross-training so that employees are always learning and feeling challenged.

CBC Mortgage Agency

Headquarters: South Jordan, UT

Contact:866.563.3507; ChenoaFund.org

Leadership: Richard Ferguson, President; Miki Adams, EVP; Todd Ludlow, Owner

About: Chenoa Fund is provided through CBC Mortgage Agency (CBCMA), a tribally owned, federally chartered government agency. CBCMA’s mission is to increase affordable and sustainable homeownership, specifically for creditworthy, low- and moderate-income individuals. CBCMA partners with quality mortgage lenders on a Correspondent basis.

Employee Testimonial: “This company has a core belief to help others and grow. The goal of bridging the wealth gap sincerely is the best reason I’ve experienced in the mortgage industry.”

Year Established: 2013

Employees: 72

Additional Offices: Chicago; Dallas; Boise, ID

Staffing Stats: 58% of employees are women, 25% are minorities

Giving Back:

  • Habitat for Humanity
  • UHOUSI

Praise Corner:

  • 2019—Best Places to Work
  • 2020—Top Down Payment Assistance Program (World of Finance)
  • 2019—MReport Top 25 Companies in Mortgage & Servicing

Benefits and Perks:As with most of the industry, CBC has adopted work-from-home options for team members in 2020. Employees can participate in a 4010(k) program, profit-sharing initiatives, tuition assistance, an employee down payment assistance program, and various industry training programs. Team members are recognized with monthly Service Excellence awards. The company provides weekly company lunches, as well as “Lunch and Learns” and other forms of continuing education from management and executives.

 

Click here to read the full list on the digital version of MReport's November issue.

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Managing Editor at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has over 15 years of experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. Wharton and his family currently reside in Arlington, Texas. He can be reached at David.Wharton@theMReport.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

