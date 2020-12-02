Top 30 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing—Part 9

Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the November edition of MReport, out now.

Headquarters:Irvine, CA

Contact: 949.720.9200; WolfFirm.com

Leadership:Alan Wolf, President; Krys Fuller Delk, Director of Operations; Caren Castle, Senior Mortgage Banking Attorney

About: For over 30 years, The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation, has provided a broad array of legal and related services throughout California to lenders, servicers, investors, governmental agencies and other members of the financial services community. From simple routine work, to highly complex bankruptcy and litigation matters, the firm is committed to an approach that results in strategic, cost-effective solutions specifically directed to the requirements of the particular matter and the expectations of each client. The firm offers cradle-to-grave services through the following departments: Litigation (General Defense, Class Action Defense, Receivership, Judicial Foreclosure, Workout, Collection, Replevin/Claim and Delivery), Non-Judicial Foreclosure, Bankruptcy, Unlawful Detainer/Eviction, National Eviction Management, Escrow/Closing, Loss Mitigation, Transactional, Regulatory Compliance, and Labor & Employment. In 2019, the firm expanded its operations to Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

Year Established:Over 30 years ago

Employees: 37

Additional Offices: Bellevue, WA; Portland, OR

Giving Back:

American Diabetes Association

CHOC

Habitat for Humanity

Susan G. Komen

Toys for Tots

Praise Corner:

Tier 1 Best Law Firm in America

Best Lawyers in America

SuperLawyers

USFN Diamond Award of Excellence; AV Rated

Benefits and Perks:The Wolf Firm offers team members a robust benefits plan including Cadillac Health Plan, dental, vision coverage, life insurance, accident insurance, long-term disability, short-term disability, and pet insurance. The firm’s generous PTO plan includes 10 paid holidays and the employee’s birthday. The firm recognizes employees on their anniversaries with the firm and provides awards and recognition for excellent performance. In addition, senior attorneys mentor the firm’s younger attorneys and provide guidance both in writing and via speaking at events. The team also hosts “lunch and learn” events. The Wolf Firm promotes from within and provides cross-training so that employees are always learning and feeling challenged.

Headquarters: South Jordan, UT

Contact:866.563.3507; ChenoaFund.org

Leadership: Richard Ferguson, President; Miki Adams, EVP; Todd Ludlow, Owner

About: Chenoa Fund is provided through CBC Mortgage Agency (CBCMA), a tribally owned, federally chartered government agency. CBCMA’s mission is to increase affordable and sustainable homeownership, specifically for creditworthy, low- and moderate-income individuals. CBCMA partners with quality mortgage lenders on a Correspondent basis.

Employee Testimonial: “This company has a core belief to help others and grow. The goal of bridging the wealth gap sincerely is the best reason I’ve experienced in the mortgage industry.”

Year Established: 2013

Employees: 72

Additional Offices: Chicago; Dallas; Boise, ID

Staffing Stats: 58% of employees are women, 25% are minorities

Giving Back:

Habitat for Humanity

UHOUSI

Praise Corner:

2019—Best Places to Work

2020—Top Down Payment Assistance Program (World of Finance)

2019—MReport Top 25 Companies in Mortgage & Servicing

Benefits and Perks:As with most of the industry, CBC has adopted work-from-home options for team members in 2020. Employees can participate in a 4010(k) program, profit-sharing initiatives, tuition assistance, an employee down payment assistance program, and various industry training programs. Team members are recognized with monthly Service Excellence awards. The company provides weekly company lunches, as well as “Lunch and Learns” and other forms of continuing education from management and executives.

