Angel Oak Works to Expand Western Lending Footprint

Angel Oak Home Loans (Angel Oak), a leading full-service retail mortgage lender, announces the opening of new branches in Aptos, California; Carson City, Nevada; and Salt Lake City, Utah. The branches are respectively led by Mark Junod, Sean Kiernan, and John Newman. The Salt Lake City location will be under the organization's consumer-direct division and the team is looking to hire inside sales professionals.

“We are staying true to our promise of providing innovative loan products to borrowers in need throughout the Western region,” says Mac Cregger, SVP and Divisional Manager at Angel Oak Home Loans. “As the U.S. housing market continues to heat up, prospective home buyers need a quick and efficient closing process which is Angel Oak’s specialty. These three branches serve as a testament to our ability to provide loans that resonate with almost any qualified borrower, anywhere.”

Angel Oak continues the execution of its strategic expansion plan throughout the Western U.S., made possible by its highly skilled and expanding team. Since the plan’s inception in September 2020, Angel Oak has opened various branches across the country focusing on servicing regions of growth that demand progressive loan products. Angel Oak’s variety of mortgage products provide a personalized solution for its diverse clientele. Alongside the company’s traditional offerings, Angel Oak provides an array of non-traditional products for individuals who do not meet the strict lending criteria of banks.

“We take great pride in ensuring that our customers get the best mortgage product to meet their needs,” says Richard LaNasa, President of Angel Oak Home Loans. “The home buying experience is one of the most important events of anyone’s life. We take into account that every client is unique in their needs, and our products aim to match the goals of each individual to ensure customer satisfaction. Every homebuyer should make sure they work with a lender who can assist on all levels of the experience in a highly personalized way."