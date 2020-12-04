The Week Ahead: Real Estate Forecast Summit

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) will host its second annual Economic and Real Estate Summit on Thursday, December 10 from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time. The free virtual event will give a year-end review of 2020, as well as an outlook on the post-election real estate market and the economy.

NAR's Chief Economist, Lawrence Yun, and 12 leading real estate and banking economists and researchers will provide a consensus real estate market forecast for 2021 and the years ahead. The experts will have panel discussions during the Summit. Topics will include:

2020 year-end review of real estate market performance

2021 and beyond real estate market expectations

Challenges and risks facing the real estate industry

Residential and commercial real estate markets

Topical public policy measures

Jared Bernstein, who was recently named as a member of the incoming White House Council of Economic Advisers, has been invited to serve as the event’s keynote speaker. Registration for the virtual event is available here, and more information on the Summit is provided on the event page here.

