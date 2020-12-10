Top 30 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing

Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the November edition of MReport.

Headquarters: Torrance, CA

Contact: 800.649.1362; DocMagic.com

Leadership: Dominic Iannitti, President & CEO; Gavin T. Ales, Chief Compliance Officer; Alan Brisbane, COO

About: DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully-compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature, and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. DocMagic develops award-winning software, mobile apps, processes, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages.

Year Established: 1987

Employees: 122

Staffing Stats: >50% of employees are women, 56% of employees are minorities

Giving Back:

Blood Drives

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Child Cancer Awareness Month

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Red Nose Day (helping to assist impoverished, underprivileged children in the U.S. and around the world)

Praise Corner:

MReport’s Top 25 Fintech Innovators list

PROGRESS in Lending honored DocMagic with multiple technology Innovation Awards

October Research/The Title Report gave DocMagic an Innovation Award for automating the closing process

The City of Torrance granted DocMagic the city’s annual Business Advantage Award for its work in the local community

Benefits and Perks: Aside from offering a full complement of health and welfare benefits, DocMagic also offers a 401(k) plan. During work-from-home periods due to COVID-19, the company’s president personally sent “care packages” to employees’ homes, including snacks, cookies, meat, fish, and other surprises. Aside from recruiting the best and the brightest, DocMagic establishes a clear career path for business and technology excellence that is second-to-none in the mortgage space. DocMagic employees are happy and taken care of as family, with the average tenure being 12 years and advancement occurring regularly.

Headquarters: King of Prussia, PA

Contact: 844.724.3687; SagentLending.com

Leadership: Dan Sogorka, CEO; Tim Von Kaenel, Chief Innovation Officer; Uday Devalla, CTO

About: Sagent Lending Technologies, America’s second-largest servicing software company since launching in 2018, modernizes the lending and homeownership experience for 14 million borrowers (and growing). The nation’s top servicers use Sagent’s flexible, highly configurable software to engage borrowers and earn their loyalty, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles. Sagent’s consumer-facing Account Connect platform and bank/lender-facing LoanServ and Tempo act enable servicers to care for consumers compassionately—no matter where they’re at in the loan lifecycle—while also following state and federal regs, and protecting banks/lenders at all times.

Year Established: 2018

Employees: 244

Additional Offices: South Bend, IN; Melbourne, FL

Giving Back: Sagent is a member of the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers (NAMMBA). Sagent CEO Dan Sagorka is a NAAMBA Visionary, which is a designation for CEOs, senior leaders, and industry stakeholders who actively support and encourage diversity and inclusion in the real estate finance industry.

Praise Corner:

MReport: Top 25 Companies to Work For (2018)

DS News: Industry MVP in Loss Mitigation Services (2020)

PROGRESS in Lending—Top Industry Innovator (2020)

Benefits and Perks: Sagent is extremely remote-work friendly, with associates spread far and wide across the country. Sagent is committed to hiring associates who live the company’s values and further its vision to modernize loan servicing. Sagent employees enjoy a generous 401(k) retirement savings plan with a company match that exceeds market benchmarks. Sagent is offering an exciting new family planning benefit to employees in 2021, which will provide support to associates for various actions such as egg-freezing, in vitro fertilization, adoption, and surrogacy. Sagent has also implemented a formal, employee-led recognition program, an internal awards program where every employee is eligible to receive spot bonuses tied to their performance and milestones achieved, and a formal review program with quarterly evaluations and 360-degree feedback.

