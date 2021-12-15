Shelley Leonard Appointed President of UniversalCIS, Credit Plus

UniversalCIS | Credit Plus, a provider of mortgage technology, verifications and business credit reports, has announced that Shelley Leonard has joined the organization as President and will also join the company’s Board of Directors.

“My goal is to drive the organization’s future as the premier technology provider in the sector and to redefine the way mortgage verification services are delivered. We will be rebranding the company in January and our product family thereafter to reflect that strategy,” said Leonard. “I’m honored to join the executive team and lead UniversalCIS | Credit Plus at such an exciting time, and I look forward to seizing new opportunities, working with existing and new customers, and introducing new products as we play a major role in the digital transformation of the industry.”

Leonard's recognition for landing herself a spot on MReport’s Top 25 Leaders and Influencers, highlighted her expertise in instrumental research, planning, development, and the implementation of many technology products and solutions.

“Shelley is one of the industry’s most recognizable leaders in mortgage technology and enterprise software solutions and will have an immediate impact on all aspects of our business. She has an extensive understanding of the industry, a crystal-clear vision for our future, and an impressive track record of driving growth, technology innovation, and operating leverage,” said Perry Steiner, Chairman and CEO of UniversalCIS | Credit Plus. “Shelley is an exceptional leader to guide the evolution of our company as we work to make further investments to transform the industry with our digital solutions and innovative technologies, and we are thrilled to have her join our executive team.”

Leonard has more than 25 years of industry experience as an executive at Black Knight and its predecessor businesses, most recently managing the Servicing Technology business unit with more than $800 million of annual revenue. She served as CPO and CDO, managing the MSP software platform, the market-leading enterprise software platform for loan servicing. She has held multiple, senior-level positions where she was responsible for the development and delivery of technology solutions to the largest mortgage lenders and servicers.

Leonard has been the recipient of numerous mortgage industry recognition honors, and has been regularly called upon by industry trade associations and media outlets to share her perspectives by serving as an author, interviewee, panelist, and speaker.