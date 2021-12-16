Home >> Daily Dose >> Sales Expert Appointed SVP, National Head of Home Sales
Sales Expert Appointed SVP, National Head of Home Sales

 At a time of growing opportunity for the Non-Agency/Non-QM market, Deephaven Mortgage has recruited sales leader Steve Lemon to a top role within the organization. 

Lemon is SVP, National Head of Wholesale Sales, charged with expanding Deephaven’s broker network as demand for its Non-Agency/Non-QM products increases.   

“The conforming market just hasn’t kept up with the needs of a new class of entrepreneurial borrowers the way Deephaven has. Our partners want to do more lending, and Deephaven’s innovative products and services will provide them with a strong, steady outlet for new business.” 

Lemon brings more than 25 years of success to his new position, including 10 as EVP, Wholesale Division at Non-Agency lender New Century Mortgage and five more as a Director at Avelo, where he was responsible for client acquisition, sales, and support for its prime jumbo conduit. 

He has also served as President of The Lemon Six, Inc., specializing in private money real estate investing and consulting. 

“Steve Lemon’s knowledge, experience, and broker relationships in the Non-Agency space are second to none. He understands the rapidly evolving borrower landscape, and the products wholesalers need to compete within it,” said John Keratsis, President and CEO, Deephaven. 

“This is the moment for Deephaven and its partners to soar,” said Lemon. “The conforming market just hasn’t kept up with the needs of a new class of entrepreneurial borrowers the way Deephaven has. Our partners want to do more lending, and Deephaven’s innovative products and services will provide them with a strong, steady outlet for new business.” 

Lemon, who resides in Waxhaw, North Carolina, is reachable at slemon@deephavenmortgage.com. 

