Baiju Thakkar Appointed CTO of Synergy One Lending

in Daily Dose, Headlines, News, Technology 21 hours ago 154 Views

Synergy One Lending, Inc. has appointed Baiju Thakkar as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

"I am blessed and honored to join such an immensely talented group of teammates as we focus on differentiating by investing in innovative technology initiatives," said Thakkar. "Our technology vision is to create connected consumer financial products leveraging data, cloud, and AI, to build experience loyalty throughout the consumer's lifetime journey."

Thakkar joins Synergy One Lending with 20 years of experience in the tech industry, most recently with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, where he served as SVP, Application Development & Innovation, and prior to that, serving eight years as Technology Team Leader at Priceline.com. Baiju earned his MBA at the University of Texas at Austin, Red McCombs School of Business.

"We are so pleased to have someone of Baiju's experience and technical skills join us at this time in our company's evolution. He really brings the best combination of understanding where fintech innovation can be maximized and apply solutions that scale to support our team in delivering a modern and more cost-effective experience for our customers. He is truly going to make his mark in leading our company in this direction," said Steve Majerus, CEO of Synergy One Lending.

About Author: Demetria Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for DS News and MReport, with more than six years of writing experience. She has served as Editor-in-Chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington. She has covered events such as the Byron Nelson, Pac-12 Conferences, the Women in Dallas Film Festival, to freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Texas, she is an avid jazz lover and reader. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
