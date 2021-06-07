Lessons That Last

Every industry is built on the accumulated wisdom and experience of those who have built it up until this point. And every industry depends on the insightfulness and innovation of those who are currently leading the industry, and whose task is set to try and learn from both the wisdoms and the missteps that came before.

With the mortgage industry having weathered the unexpected storms of 2020 and now looking toward brighter but still challenging times ahead, MReport reached out to a handful of industry executives to ask them three questions fundamentally tied to our industry’s past and future. Here is what these experts had to say.

Paul Buege

President and COO, Inlanta Mortgage

What is the best career advice you have received during your time in the mortgage industry and why?

Buege: I was very fortunate to work for someone early in my career who advised me to always be opportunistic and to have an abundant mindset. Change is constant in the mortgage business. Interest rates will go up and down, there will be refinance booms and busts, volumes will fluctuate, and there are always new regulations or guidelines to stay on top of. If you focus too much on any one of those things and worry about worst-case scenarios, you will lose sight of the opportunities. There are always opportunities in every market to provide an exceptional experience for your clients and referral partners. If you’re continuously working to win opportunities, you will end up being highly successful over the long haul.

Mindset is a key element of being successful in business and in life. If you keep an abundant mindset, you’ll always see new opportunities, even in a down market, and you’ll realize that there’s plenty of business for everyone. An abundant mindset means knowing you’ll never have everything. Fretting about the one product you don’t have, or fluctuating volumes, won’t do you any good. Instead, think about everything you do have and pursue all opportunities.

What advice would you pass on to someone entering the mortgage industry?

Buege: I would advise anyone entering the mortgage business to not obsess too much over what’s next or around the corner. There are so many things in our business you can’t control. If you’re always focusing on the things you have no control over, you take your eyes off the prize. Concentrate on providing an exceptional loan experience for your clients and referral partners. Keep adding to them. The mortgage business is a wild ride, but if you do these things and adopt a long-term view, you’ll be amazed at how your career will take off.

What are 2-3 ways you believe the mortgage industry needs to innovate or evolve?

Buege: I see two important ways in which the industry could improve. First, it’s clear that technology is evolving rapidly, and we’re not too far away from the time when a fully digital mortgage will be the norm. However, the companies and individuals that personalize the experience for their clients and referral partners will win in the end. Consumers today can access almost anything digitally, but they still want to be treated in a special way and are looking for that personal touch from a human being. Anyone can use an online mortgage calculator, but a calculator can’t tell a borrower which options work best for them or provide different scenarios that could save them money.

Secondly, the industry has to continue to develop and improve the user experience. We are coming to point where speed will be the common denominator. Any lender can be fast, but a lot of companies today are so captivated by technology they’re losing sight of the fact that borrowers really want a great experience. We need to look beyond higher speeds and lower costs and find ways to create deeper connections with our customers and referral partners—not just during the transaction, but long afterward. Lenders and professionals who do this will be the most successful.

Sean Cahan

President, Cornerstone First Mortgage

What is the best career advice you have received during your time in the mortgage industry and why?

Cahan: Become a mortgage geek! Know your paperwork, know your disclosures, know your guidelines. You need to understand the products you’re selling and what is being asked in order to find the best financing for your clients. Take the time to learn the details of different products, because that’s truly the best way to increase market share.

What advice would you pass on to someone entering the mortgage industry?

Cahan: Do your homework so you can educate the consumer. Learn the different products and get away from just selling a rate, sell knowledge. It’s about sharing your expertise and knowhow, so your customer never comes back to you and says, “I didn’t know about that.”

What are 2-3 ways you believe the mortgage industry needs to innovate or evolve?

Cahan: Technology and teamwork. We need to do a better job adapting to technology and use technology to not only update loan guidelines, but also make the mortgage process more efficient for everybody on the transaction. I believe lenders and agents need to strive to work better together, not against each other. At the end of the day, it’s about providing the best possible experience to the consumer. You can only do that with teamwork. Every consumer deserves a strong team behind them supporting their goals and getting them to the finish line with ease.

Tai Christensen

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, CBC Mortgage Agency

What is the best career advice you have received during your time in the mortgage industry and why?

Christensen: I started my career in 2003 as a contract loan processor working from home. A dear friend of mine who was also a processor who worked from home counseled me to have a daily hard stop on my work hours. She said the mortgage industry is fast-paced and filled with long hours, and when you work from home, you can potentially end up working all day and night without realizing it. In order to avoid “burnout,” she advised I give myself a firm time to walk away from my desk each day. This one piece of advice has proven to be invaluable. Taking a break and walking away often gave me the recharge I needed to come back the next day (or later that night) more refreshed and clear-headed.

What advice would you pass on to someone entering the mortgage industry?

Christensen: Learn to “ride the wave.” The mortgage industry is a cycle of feast and famine, always ebbing and flowing. Save money like crazy when the market is hot and business is booming, so when the market dips, you will have resources to pull from during leaner times.

What are 2-3 ways you believe the mortgage industry needs to innovate or evolve?

Christensen: Our industry needs to make a considerable effort to train up minority mortgage professionals. We need more minority originators, underwriters, and brokers. Per the U.S. Census, currently 50% of American children under the age of 18 belong to a minority group. By the year 2045, the United States will be a “majority minority” nation. We need mortgage industry professionals who understand this demographic and can authentically speak to the unique needs of these communities.

Since we are entering into a new “majority minority” nation, the mortgage industry must understand that many minorities view purchasing a home with heavy skepticism and make concerted efforts to change this perception. Whether it was redlining, “contract lending,” or predatory lending prior to the Great Recession, there is a considerable amount of financial trauma embedded in the DNA of minorities. Folks just don’t trust the mortgage industry to “do right” by them. The time is now to extend outreach and housing education to communities of color and begin to build trust. This can be done by marketing campaigns designed to increase financial literacy, grassroots homebuyer events that teach about the importance of homeownership, or simply good old-fashioned conversations. It is incumbent upon the mortgage industry to begin to fully engage with the minority community in a meaningful way. The longevity of our industry depends on creating a new generation of Black and brown borrowers who become sustainable homeowners.

Kevin J. DeLory

SVP Wholesale Lending, Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

What is the best career advice you have received during your time in the mortgage industry and why?

DeLory: As a leader, I had a mentor tell me, “Never ask your team to do something you wouldn’t be willing to do yourself.” Today, even as an SVP, I still love to sit on the sales floor with my team and pick up the phone, talk to brokers, and do exactly what I am asking my team to do. The loyalty, trust, and respect that I have earned from my team over the last 20 years is priceless. Speed of the leader creates the speed of the team.

What advice would you pass on to someone entering the mortgage industry?

DeLory: The first word that comes to mind is “empathy.” Always remember you are helping a customer through the biggest purchase most will ever make, so there are a lot of emotions involved. It is important to listen to your borrowers and put yourself in their shoes.

What are 2-3 ways you believe the mortgage industry needs to innovate or evolve?

DeLory: The obvious answer would be “technology,” but I think that every day we see a new piece of technology come into our space to make the process easier and faster. The problem with all of this technology is that we have relied too much on instant chat and email, and we have gotten away from one of the most powerful tools we have: conversation. We have increased the way we communicate with email, instant chat, bots, etc., but we have forgotten about the power of conversation where we can actually hear one another. I will take conversation over communication every day. I like to hear the emotions in people’s tone and make sure the person on the other end leaves my conversation feeling secure and comfortable.

Michael Fontaine

Co-President and COO, Plaza Home Mortgage

What is the best career advice you have received during your time in the mortgage industry and why?

Fontaine: Truth is always the right answer. Though sometimes it’s not the easiest one to share. If you’ve analyzed a business situation or uncovered a problem, don’t try to sugarcoat it; be direct and clear about it. That doesn’t mean you should be insensitive in how you communicate it, though—always be a professional and look at every side. At the end of the day, honesty and clarity will always be appreciated, even if the news is difficult for people to understand in the moment.

What advice would you pass on to someone entering the mortgage industry?

Fontaine: Bring your passion! The mortgage industry is a tough business with difficult cycles. However, the opportunities are enormous if you can power through, and you’ll be working with some of the most talented, dedicated professionals you’ll ever meet. On top of that, you’ll be helping families make what is often the biggest investment in their lives. For the right individuals, it’s a dream job, helping the American Dream come true.

What are 2-3 ways you believe the mortgage industry needs to innovate or evolve?

Fontaine: Certainly, the industry needs to keep moving forward and to do it at a faster pace than ever before. So, it probably will require innovation and evolution, with a heavy emphasis on embracing technology more now than ever before.

Scott Gesell

CEO and General Counsel, Gateway First Bank

What is the best career advice you have received during your time in the mortgage industry and why?

Gesell: Get to know your business—you are not born with the knowledge; you need to learn it. Be intellectually curious—if you don’t know something, ask, don’t assume. Know your role in the business and work to be a contributor to success. Know that you are in a regulated industry and work hard to understand the rules of the game. This is a high-volume, low-margin business, so it is not what you make but what you keep that will define long-term success. Know that that the house does not make the payment, the borrower does.

What advice would you pass on to someone entering the mortgage industry?

Gesell: Put people first—your customers, your peers, and your owners. What can you do to make their lives better? We promote homeownership, and that is more than just providing borrowers with loans. We need to better assist our customers in understanding the benefits and the obligations of homeownership. This business is about more than just closing loans. You aren’t doing anyone a favor by putting them in a house they cannot afford. Look at things through the customer’s eyes and ask how can you make their experience better? Understand that for most of your customers, you are helping them finance their largest asset and their ticket into the American Dream. You get to contribute to make a real difference by strengthening families and communities.

Finally, learn to love what you do, and know that if you are not having fun, you are not doing it right.

What are 2-3 ways you believe the mortgage industry needs to innovate or evolve?

Gesell: Customers have vary in preferences today in how and when they do business. The lenders and services that can strike the balance of offering the most practical, omnichannel solutions has a great chance of long-term success. This industry needs to remember that each customer has differing expectations on what level of service we should provide. We need to be adaptive to meet the needs of all our customers—high-touch, medium-touch, and low-touch. Technology and access to information are drivers that we need to continue to expand. We need to improve all elements of digital execution—from taking the application, to closing the loan and throughout the servicing process. And we need to be there on a personal level when necessary. Finally, we need to attract new and diverse talent to our industry—we need to look like the communities we serve if we want to be accepted by the communities we serve.

Paul Gigliotti

COO, Pinnacle Home Loans; President, AXIS Lending Academy

What is the best career advice you have received during your time in the mortgage industry and why?

Gigliotti: The truth is that the best advice I have received was more of a growing inner awareness I came to over many years of experience working with a variety of professionals. Learning from other leaders about what is essential and what to improve has always been helpful but creating a personal “why statement” is the foundation for me. It all boils down to growth, change, and development—to innovating and integrating better solutions on a continual basis. When I am asked why, I can only respond with “because I can”—and so can you.

What advice would you pass on to someone entering the mortgage industry?

Gigliotti: Stay curious. There are many career opportunities in the mortgage and lending industry. Always seek to educate yourself. You may have many options to be trained, but I recommend finding opportunities to be educated. The difference is career-altering. When you are training, you are learning to perform a task and fulfill a specific role. When you are educated, you are engaged in experiential, cross-department knowledge and learning. Education in the industry gives you the ability to see the bigger picture and provide a solution that impacts not just the outcome in your particular function but also begins to shape your company culture and allows you to carve out a career path.

What are 2-3 ways you believe the mortgage industry needs to innovate or evolve?

Gigliotti: Innovation is about solving problems in a new and creative way. While our industry is growing, we are continuing to notice the importance of bridging the gap. Many mortgage lending companies are placing a concerted effort on participating in the conversation of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion). We must continue to lead this conversation and be intentional about providing lift. In my opinion, taking action to bridge the opportunity gap is a natural evolution, an innovation that solves the DEI gap in our industry. Education creates opportunity, and opportunity creates lift. This lift bridges the diversity gap we see in our industry. Through education, we create an even playing field for a more diverse workforce, which subsequently leads to more diverse participants in the housing market. Taking it a bit further, by focusing on the consumer journey it allows us to deepen the relationship and move from a traditionally transactional model to a new experiential model that focuses on building the relationship, Why? Because we can, and we should.

Stanley C. Middleman

Founder and CEO, Freedom Mortgage Corporation

What is the best career advice you have received during your time in the mortgage industry and why?

Middleman: The best advice I received in this business is that our business is not a random boom-and-bust industry. Rather, it is one that follows the real estate and interest cycles in the broader context of the economy. This has helped me to understand how to develop tactics and strategies that were appropriately timed and executed.

What advice would you pass on to someone entering the mortgage industry?

Middleman: The best advice I could provide anyone is that you are not the master of the universe. Exploit the market for its conditions for what they are, not what you want them to be. Do not consider yourself a market maker. This will allow you to avoid fighting the current, allowing you to be creating a flexible and agile approach to the marketplace.

What are 2-3 ways you believe the mortgage industry needs to innovate or evolve?

Middleman: Innovation and evolution are linked. We innovate in response to evolution. Today, the speed of technological change has provided us the tools to satisfy customer demand and operational efficiency. These two things are integrally intertwined. They should not be considered independently of one another. Always get better, never think you are done.