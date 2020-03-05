Home >> Featured >> Jamie Dimon Recovering from Emergency Surgery
JPMorgan said Thursday that CEO Jamie Dimon is recuperating after having emergency heart surgery, CNBC reports.

“We want to let you know that Jamie experienced an acute aortic dissection this morning. He underwent successful emergency heart surgery to repair the dissection. The good news is that it was caught early and the surgery was successful. He is awake, alert and recovering well,” JPMorgan's internal memo said.

The bank is placing co-Presidents Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith in charge during his recuperation.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

