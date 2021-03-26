Homespire Mortgage Adds Five New Branches

Homespire Mortgage has announced its continued growth with the addition of new branches in Georgia, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

“At Homespire, we continue to target the nation’s top talent at the branch level and pursue our strategic, nationwide expansion plans to grow our presence throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast,” said Todd Sheinin, Chief Operating Officer for Homespire. “We are eager to serve and support homebuyers in these our new cities and territories.”

Leading Homespire’s new office in Atlanta will be Branch Manager Ryan Jacobs, who has served the greater metro Atlanta community since 1999.

Kea Blevins was named Branch Manager for Homespire’s Clayton, North Carolina office. Blevins brings a decade-plus of industry experience to her new role.

With 16 years in the lending industry, Senior Loan Officer Dinorah Hernandez heads Homespire’s West Warwick, Rhode Island branch, having served West Warwick’s Spanish-speaking community over the course of her career.

Branch Manager Roberta Lane will lead Homespire’s Newport News, Virginia office. Lane brings 17-plus years of experience to her new role.

With nearly a decade of experience in the D.C. market, VP Valentina Wilber will lead Homespire’s Washington, D.C. branch office.

Named one of Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Homespire Mortgage funded more than $2.4 billion in 2020, operating 27 branches and is licensed across 40 states.