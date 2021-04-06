Home >> Featured >> Top of Mind Launches Talent Recruitment Tool
Top of Mind Launches Talent Recruitment Tool

 Top of Mind Networks has announced Surefire Lookbook, a feature designed to aid mortgage lenders with the recruiting process. Through Surefire Lookbook, lenders can showcase their investment in marketing technology and demonstrate their ability to help prospective loan officers compete with content.

Surefire Lookbook can be customized with a lender’s unique branding and prospective loan officer’s headshot, contact information, and location. Prospective recruits can see themselves featured in their future employer’s marketing emails, open house flyers, direct-mail postcards, interactive multimedia, and more—including co-branded marketing campaigns that also feature a real estate agent or other referral partner.

“A mortgage lender’s investment in effective marketing and technology is an important factor in attracting talent, especially in the ultra-competitive job market our industry faces today,” said Top of Mind Chief Revenue Officer Nick Belenky. “Our goal is simple: to show prospects how their future employer’s marketing program will help them generate more leads, collaborate with referral partners and keep a full pipeline.”

