Avanze Bolsters Its Senior Leadership With Two New Hires

Avanze Group has announced the additions of Rich King as EVP of Client Success and Business Strategy, and Victor Lee as SVP, Head of Sales and Marketing.

As a long-time technology sales leader, Lee's career includes positions with Synrgo, Pioneer Technology Group, Computing System Innovations, and Creative Data Solutions (CDS). In his previous role, Lee served as VP of Sales for Synrgo, an e-Recording and post-closing services provider. Lee has helped companies expand into new markets and capture large projects throughout the U.S. He provided technical solutions to Fortune 500 and state and local governments for projects related to capture, identity protection, unstructured data classification, unstructured extraction and RPA technology.

King co-founded Abstrax, a search company focused on producing quality products and delivering superior service with competitive pricing, in 2010. In a span of just three years, Abstrax hired 180 on-shore employees with more than 500 ground personnel. King guided Abstrax to be one of the leading abstract providers in the United States before it was acquired by Solidifi, a national title and appraisal company. He also was instrumental in helping Nationwide Abstrax (NAX) grow from 2,000 search orders per month to 18,000 orders per month.

"The growth of Avanze is rooted in the strength of our senior leadership, which is the reason why I am beyond thrilled to have Rich and Victor join our team," said Auvese Pasha, CEO of Avanze Group. "Both Rich and Victor bring years of industry experience to the table and share our passion of delivering superior customer experience. Their expertise and presence will be instrumental to our ongoing and future success."