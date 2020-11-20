Top 30 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing—Part 6

Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the November edition of MReport, out now.

Headquarters: Washington, D.C.

Contact: 800.232.6643; FannieMae.com

Leadership: Hugh R. Frater, CEO; David Benson, President; Celeste Brown, EVP and CFO; Andrew Bon Salle, EVP, Single-Family Business; John Forlines, SVP and Chief Risk Officer

About: The Federal National Mortgage Association, more commonly known as Fannie Mae, is a U.S. government-sponsored enterprise and a publicly-traded company that securitizes residential mortgage loans on single-family and multifamily properties in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) that are sold in the secondary market.

Year Established: 1938

Employees: 7,500

Additional Offices: Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Frederick, MD; Herndon, VA; Los Angeles; New York City; Philadelphia; Plano, TX; Reston, VA (two offices); San Francisco

Giving Back: 7 Days to SERVE (annual, enterprise-wide volunteer event that encourages employees to volunteer individually or as part of a team in various projects over a week)

Praise Corner:

ComputerWorld 100 Best Places to Work in IT (2018-2020)

Indeed.com: 50 Top-Rated Workplaces (2017-2019)

Latina Style Magazine: Top 50 Companies for Latinas 2017-2020

Global Capital: Best Overall Best Securitization Issuer of the Year (2017-2020)

RMBS Issuer of the Year (2020)

Omnikal: America’s Top 50 Corporations for Multicultural Business Opportunities (2018-2020)

Benefits and Perks: Fannie Mae provides its employees with career planning to determine the potential and direction of the individuals’ professional goals, along with coaching and mentoring for skills development. A tuition reimbursement program offers to 25% of the costs for employees seeking either a job-related certificate or a degree. Fannie Mae provides its employees 10 hours of paid volunteer leave per month to enable them to give back to the community through engagements with local nonprofits. The company also offers the Get on Board program to prepare its employees for leadership training to participate on nonprofit boards. Employees are also offered 37.5 hours of paid leave annually to enable them to volunteer for service in disaster-stricken communities

Headquarters: McLean, VA

Contact: 703.903.2000; FreddieMac.com

Leadership: David Brickman, President & CEO; Charlotte Catalfo, SVP, Enterprise Operations; Donna Corley, EVP and Head of Single-Family Business; Christian M. Lown, EVP and CFO; Anil Hinduja, EVP and Chief Risk Officer

About: The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, more commonly known as Freddie Mac, is a U.S. government-sponsored enterprise and a publicly-traded company that securitizes residential mortgage loans on single-family and multifamily properties in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) that are sold in the secondary market.

Year Established: 1970

Employees: 6,600

Additional Offices: Arlington, VA; Atlanta; Chicago; Dallas; Irvine, CA; Los Angeles; New York City; Reston, VA; Washington, D.C.

Giving Back:

Habitat for Humanity

J.C. Nalle Community School in Washington, D.C.

Junior Achievement

United Way

Praise Corner:

MReport Diversity & Inclusion Award for 2020 (for Jacqueline M. Welch, Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Diversity Officer)

2020 HousingWire Woman of Influence winners (for six executives)

2020 Environmental Excellence Award from the Fairfax County (VA) Office of Environmental and Energy Coordination

Working Mother Best Company for Multicultural Women (2019)

Benefits and Perks: Freddie Mac offers its employees a minimum of 15 vacation days each year, tuition reimbursement up to $10,000 annually, paid time off for bereavement of the loss of a family member, up to $30,000 in infertility treatment reimbursement, and two hours of time off for voting in local, state, and national elections. Freddie Mac’s headquarters has an on-site fitness center and an on-site wellness center for medical procedures including physical exams and blood pressure screenings, and the company offers an employee assistance program aimed at mental health support services. Earlier this year, Freddie Mac introduced Polaris, a career development program for African American employees.

