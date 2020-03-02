Home >> Headlines >> New Leadership Announced for Second-Mortgage Lender
Print This Post Print This Post

New Leadership Announced for Second-Mortgage Lender

in Headlines, News 9 hours ago 52 Views

Spring EQ, a nationwide second-mortgage lender that is using technology for consumers access their home equity, announced that Gregory Gentek has joined the company as VP of sales. In his new role, Gentek will be responsible for growing Spring EQ's sales team and supporting the development of the company's affinity partnerships with other companies.
Gentek has more than 25 years of mortgage banking experience. Before joining Spring EQ, he served as President of Genpact Mortgage Services. Gentek also served in SVP positions at JPMorgan Chase, Freedom Mortgage, and PHH Mortgage, where he gained valuable experience in white label business. He graduated from Rowan University with a bachelor's degree in economics.
"Greg's long and distinguished real estate finance career and his deep sales experience make him the ideal choice for this role," Spring EQ Founder and CEO Jerry Schiano said. "He brings a valuable perspective to our senior management team and is well suited to help us achieve ongoing growth."
In addition to his other duties, Gentek will be responsible for establishing and implementing Spring EQ's sales strategies and goals as well as overseeing all direct-to-consumer activities, supervising sales managers, scaling first and second mortgage teams at multiple locations, and recruiting, training and developing loan officers.

"The decision to join Spring EQ's team was an easy one because of its culture," Gentek said. "Spring EQ is well positioned for any interest rate cycle with its home-equity and first-mortgage divisions."

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

The Week Ahead: Tracking Residential Construction Spending

Also on The Week Ahead are reports on the U.S. unemployment rate and the updates on the mortgage rates.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.