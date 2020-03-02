New Leadership Announced for Second-Mortgage Lender

Spring EQ , a nationwide second-mortgage lender that is using technology for consumers access their home equity, announced that Gregory Gentek has joined the company as VP of sales. In his new role, Gentek will be responsible for growing Spring EQ's sales team and supporting the development of the company's affinity partnerships with other companies.

Gentek has more than 25 years of mortgage banking experience. Before joining Spring EQ, he served as President of Genpact Mortgage Services. Gentek also served in SVP positions at JPMorgan Chase, Freedom Mortgage, and PHH Mortgage, where he gained valuable experience in white label business. He graduated from Rowan University with a bachelor's degree in economics.

"Greg's long and distinguished real estate finance career and his deep sales experience make him the ideal choice for this role," Spring EQ Founder and CEO Jerry Schiano said. "He brings a valuable perspective to our senior management team and is well suited to help us achieve ongoing growth."

In addition to his other duties, Gentek will be responsible for establishing and implementing Spring EQ's sales strategies and goals as well as overseeing all direct-to-consumer activities, supervising sales managers, scaling first and second mortgage teams at multiple locations, and recruiting, training and developing loan officers.

"The decision to join Spring EQ's team was an easy one because of its culture," Gentek said. "Spring EQ is well positioned for any interest rate cycle with its home-equity and first-mortgage divisions."