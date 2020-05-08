Home >> Headlines >> AI Foundry, Wyndham Capital Partner for New Tech
AI Foundry, Wyndham Capital Partner for New Tech

AI Foundry, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform company, announced that Wyndham Capital Mortgage, a digital home lending company, is in production with AI Foundry’s Agile Mortgages solution to leverage the cognitive robot’s mortgage expertise to accelerate its loan origination process. 

The AI-based solution will help Wyndham Capital Mortgage improve scale on new loan volume, lower costs to pass savings onto the consumers, and remove menial work from operations employees. 

A recipient of Ellie Mae’s Innovation Award in 2020, Wyndham Capital Mortgage has long been a leader in digital transformation. Wyndham employs continuous robotic process automation to reduce manual intervention and menial tasks in their mortgage approval processes and now looks to AI Foundry’s cognitive robots to leverage its embedded mortgage expertise. 

“Wyndham Capital Mortgage’s strategy is to be a leader in the utilization of automation and particularly robotic processing technologies,” said Jeff Douglas, Wyndham Capital Mortgage CEO. “By implementing Agile Mortgages’ cognitive robots, we are now able to push deeper into loan processing stages where document and decision complexity limited automation gains.” 

AI Foundry has created an innovative platform that combines the latest in AI machine learning (ML), machine vision, cognitive robots, and other advanced technologies. The company’s Cognitive Business Automation platform is designed for organizations that wish to automate and accelerate document processing to improve their business operations and reduce costs. Agile Mortgages is being successfully used by banks and other lenders to dramatically improve the speed of back-office mortgage processing while improving accuracy by reducing loan defects. 

“Today, more than ever, the mortgage industry is embracing automation as a necessity,” said Ben Cowen, COO, Wyndham Capital Mortgage. “We have long been a leader in using technology and robotics to transform our processes and move them into a place where they show real benefit to all involved, from loan officers to consumers.” 

“Wyndham is a great partner to work with. They are committed to their automation vision and demand a significant and measurable return on investments from any robotic processing and AI investments they make. We are really excited to have reached production usage with Wyndham and to be part of their plans for further expansion based around our cognitive robots,” said Steve Butler, President and Founder, AI Foundry. 

