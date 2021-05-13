Home >> Headlines >> Mortgage Data Company 6 Solutions Adds CEO Jeff Walton
Jeff Walton - 6 Solutions6 Solutions, a housing and banking data startup transforming how banks and lenders make strategic growth decisions, appointed Jeff Walton as CEO and launched three data products for loan officer recruiting, realtor partnerships, and fair lending compliance.

“After two years in stealth mode, adding Jeff Walton as 6 Solutions CEO and launching our first three products are huge milestones in our quest to power growth and community development for America’s banks and lenders,” said 6 Solutions co-founder Greg Sayegh. “Our product vision is aligned with the top trends defining this era: loan officers shopping employers as rates rise, targeting top realtors in a purchase market, and making homeownership more inclusive and accessible. Jeff’s fintech and banking experience are tailor-made to deliver on this vision.”

Over the last six years as President of Total Expert, a marketing software firm powering lifetime customer engagement for mortgage lenders and banks, Walton led sales, channel partnerships, and strategic deal-making to grow from pre-series-A stage to market leader. For two decades before that, he served as President and CEO of five bank and nonbank lenders, including Bear Stearns’ mortgage arm. At 6 Solutions, Walton will lead sales, grow the dataset, create channel partnerships, and advise banks/lenders on compliance and growth strategy.

“I couldn’t be more excited about how aptly 6 Solutions data serves America’s top banks and lenders,” Walton said. “Recruiters can source, sort, and feed granular production and employer data on every U.S. loan officer right into your marketing system. Loan officers can always see which realtors are loyal and which are cheating on you with other lenders. And as America prioritizes homeownership access and inclusion, 6 Solutions gives lenders fair lending compliance peer ranking scores to plan intelligently, and helps them grow teams to drive LMI lending in all communities they serve.”

