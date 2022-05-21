DocMagic Partners With Black Knight on Document Generation Solution

DocMagic Inc. has announced an integration with Empower, Black Knight’s loan origination system (LOS), to help automate the DocMagic document generation process for lenders and provide access to additional services.

Through the agreement, lenders have access, directly from Empower, to DocMagic’s document generation solution, supporting compliance, data integrity, and trackability.

“We are pleased to integrate with Black Knight to facilitate digital document generation and compliance support for the mortgage industry’s leading lenders,” said Dominic Iannitti, President and CEO of DocMagic. “Black Knight has done an outstanding job aligning with key market providers to support their customer base, significantly growing its LOS business. We’re excited that this integration for document generation will also pave the way to provide lenders with the benefits of additional DocMagic solutions.”

Black Knight’s Empower supports a growing digital lending ecosystem designed to support business expansion, offering advanced capabilities that automate the lending process from start to finish. It is configured to support a lender-specific workflow, and operates in tandem with DocMagic’s automated and continuous compliance checks on relevant documents at key points throughout the process.

“Empower’s strategic integration with DocMagic offers tremendous benefits to Empower users by providing innovative, lights-out integration to support best-in-class document generation, while preserving the integrity of the data and tracking it throughout the loan process,” said Rich Gagliano, President of Black Knight Origination Technologies. “Together, Black Knight and DocMagic can help lenders support their compliance efforts and provide borrowers with a more satisfying loan experience.”