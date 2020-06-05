Home >> Headlines >> WFG Lender Services Adds New Leadership
WFG Lender Services Adds New Leadership

WFG Lender Services, a Williston Financial Group company, announced that Jodi Bell has joined the company as VP of National Business Development for the company’s Lender Services organization, expanding the company’s presence in and commitment to the mortgage lending market.

WFG Lender Services provides services and technology solutions that enable lenders to take time and cost out of mortgage transactions, including comprehensive title and closing services. In her new role, Bell, who is based in Dallas, will be responsible for building and maintaining client relationships among the nation’s top financial institutions and mortgage lenders. Prior to joining WFG, Bell served as VP, National Sales Executive for a national settlement services provider.

“Jodi is a great fit for WFG," said Dan Bailey, SVP at WFG Lender Services, in announcing the appointment. "She is known throughout the industry for her commitment to both customer service and having an operational understanding of the products and services she sells. It's a way of ensuring she articulates specific benefits for each customer as a trusted resource.” 

Bell added, "It is an honor to be part of a company that autographs their work with quality. I look forward to sharing those quality products and services with old friends and new clients. And, hope that soon I'll be back meeting lenders across the nation in person. I look forward to traveling and meeting new people again!"

In her prior role as National Sales Executive for the past eight years, Bell oversaw recruitment of new clients by designing more effective sales strategies to promote the company’s products and services and working closely with operations to maintain and grow existing lines of business.

"I was especially proud to have helped launch and market new lines of business," she said, "and will be approaching WFG's great offerings with equal enthusiasm.”

Prior to her role as National Sales Executive, Bell worked as VP of Business Development for a San Diego-based national law firm. Recruited for her operational background and focus on maintaining and growing current lines of business, she represented nine independent law firms while demonstrating unwavering commitment to premium customer service with new and existing accounts.

