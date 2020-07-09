Mortgage Originator Names New Chief Marketing Officer

Interfirst Mortgage Company, a private equity-backed mortgage originator, announced Lou Friedmann has been named Chief Marketing Officer. Friedmann will also be part of the company’s leadership team.

Friedmann brings a proven track record building online financial brands and establishing successful customer acquisition programs. In his new role, he will lead all of Interfirst’s strategic marketing and communications as the Company relaunches under a new business model that includes integrated retail and wholesale residential mortgage origination offering.

“Lou is widely admired as a marketing leader and brand builder in the financial services industry,” commented Mark Freedle, EVP, Production of Interfirst. “He has a deep understanding of the mortgage industry, successful customer acquisition strategies, and our proprietary technology platform. This knowledge will be invaluable in accelerating the growth of our wholesale channel and the launch of our branded entry into the retail market. We are extremely pleased that Lou has rejoined Interfirst and is again part of our leadership team.”

During his career, Friedmann has served as EVP of Marketing for M1 Finance, as well as Chief Revenue Officer for Bento for Business. Friedmann also served as SVP at Insureon, where he helped the company achieve over 1,700% revenue growth during a five-year period—earning Insureon a spot on the Inc. 500 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Prior to Insureon, he spent seven years at optionsXpress, leading all marketing execution of the company from its founding, to IPO, and through its later acquisition by Charles Schwab.

“I am excited to return to Interfirst at this pivotal point in time for the mortgage industry,” said Friedmann. “With our new business model, Interfirst is positioned to transform the way consumers obtain residential mortgages by enabling our mortgage brokers partners and loan originators to operate friction-free through our technology-driven model based on service, speed,