Hometown Lenders Adds Washington Branch

Hometown Lenders announced the addition of another branch location, continuing the company's robust strategic growth, according to a news release from the company.

The press alert explains that Hometown Lenders selectively identifies and meticulously reviews established, well-respected mortgage lenders who have earned the trust of families in their respective local communities over time; utilizing this vetting process, HTL decides which existing lenders would be ideal fits to become new branches of Hometown Lenders.

As the latest result, Hometown Lenders announced, it is "proud to add a new branch in Gig Harbor, Washington, to its booming coast-to-coast team." This branch is managed by Bryan Black.

"I am excited that the Hometown Lenders family continues to grow in the right way," said HTL Founder and CEO Billy Taylor. "We're gaining in numbers while also doubling down on the commitment to excellence and core values that make HTL the preferred choice in local hometowns across our great nation. With every branch we add, HTL is better able to help more and more families live their American Dream. That is something we will always take immense pride in."

Based in Huntsville, Alabama, HTL now has approximately 100 branch locations and is doing business in more than 40 states, the company reported.

As seen in Hometown's thousands of testimonials, HTL puts a premium on giving its customers the highest quality experience possible, the company says, "truly striving to embody good, old-fashioned southern hospitality— even in the digital age."

HTL says it firmly believes that its key philosophy of the three R's—"Recruit the best, Retain our talent, and Remember who got us here"—is the "foundation of continuing to exceed its lofty goals."