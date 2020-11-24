Real Estate Brokerage Aims to Simplify Homebuying

House X , a consumer-focused residential real estate marketplace and network of affiliated brokerages, announced the launch of its smart home marketplace and pilot program, “The New American Dream,” featuring the largest new home inventory database in four states, with more coming in 2021. House X aims to increase the ease of home shopping with an emphasis on providing more available homes for sale, convenience, better data, and unmatched value to consumer homebuyers.

What You Need to Know:

Consumers can now search the largest and most current collection of new homes for sale at HouseX.com — convenient, safe, fast, and more informed home shopping, from anywhere at any time.

convenient, safe, fast, and more informed home shopping, from anywhere at any time. House X realty broker affiliates only represent home shoppers and buyers — not home sellers — which means there are no inherent conflicts of interest. This structure empowers House X to negotiate on behalf of the home buyer.

not home sellers which means there are no inherent conflicts of interest. This structure empowers House X to negotiate on behalf of the home buyer. House X home buyer clients receive two to five years of free renewable electricity with any new home purchase — at zero cost; and a full 1% discount for the first 12 months of a special 30-year fixed-rate mortgage.

at zero cost; and a full 1% discount for the first 12 months of a special 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. Location is among the most important factors consumers consider when purchasing a home; as such, the House X Report provided to buyers contains over 300 data insights, including crime, school, real estate values, and lifestyle — for any property address in America. This helps House X clients make more informed purchase decisions.

The innovative brokerage only represents the buyer and aims to decrease the cost to own, protect, and maintain over time. As such, House X negotiates the sales and enables its customers to make more informed decisions through the House X Report. House X also offers incentives ranging from a 1% discounted mortgage for the first 12 months and free renewable energy.

Managing Partner William Ferrell spoke to the mission of House X and its customer-focused approach, saying, “We are not only a one-stop-shop for home buying but a true partner throughout the journey. We aim to empower our customers, expand their buying power, and extend support at a time when it's needed the most.”

The launch comes at a time of historic low interest rates and—as a result—diminished new home inventory across the country. The House X pilot program is now available in California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas, showcasing over 30,000 new energy-efficient smart homes with over 10,000 available for quick move-in. The firm offers home shoppers quick pre-qualification, comprehensive home reports with over 300 crucial data points, and provides free renewable energy for two to five years for its clients.

“We designed House X to put customers first – bringing our customer obsession to an industry that can have inherent conflicts of interest and is confusing,” said Pete Avery, Chief Marketing Officer of House X. “We work hard behind the scenes to handle complications seamlessly so home shoppers can understand their options, search for homes, have more information about the location, and receive unmatched value of free renewable electricity and a below-market fixed-rate mortgage.”