Inlanta Mortgage Acquired by Guild Mortgage

Guild Mortgage has announced the acquisition of Inlanta Mortgage Inc., a Wisconsin-based independent lender serving borrowers in 27 states. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Guild Mortgage CEO Mary Ann McGarry notes the acquisition is part of the company’s plan to grow both in existing markets and by entering new ones with selective acquisitions.

“Inlanta is a natural fit because of its almost 30-year history, strong management team, employee-oriented culture and dedication to customer service,” McGarry said. “Its culture and values mirror what we have been building at Guild for more than 60 years. Together, we will use our combined strengths to drive further growth throughout the Midwest.”

Inlanta was founded in Waukesha, Wisconsin in 1993 by John Knowlton. The private company is based in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, a town 25 miles west of Milwaukee. Inlanta has earned awards for best places to work and exceptional customer service. In ongoing reviews tracked by an independent monitoring company, more than 98% of Inlanta borrowers would recommend the lender to friends and family.

“In joining Guild, we can offer our Midwest borrowers a broader array of loan options and access to new digital and customer relationship tools to improve every step in the lending experience, including servicing, a Guild strength,” said Knowlton, current Founder/Chairman of the Board for Inlanta Mortgage. “Our combined resources and customer service cultures will drive future growth throughout the region.”

Headquartered in San Diego and founded in 1960, Guild Mortgage is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guild Holdings Company, offering an array of loan products. Guild Mortgage partners with government organizations to help deliver the promise of home in every neighborhood and community. With more than 4,000 employees and over 250 retail branches, Guild has relationships with credit unions, community banks, and other financial institutions and services loans in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Guild’s loan professionals are experienced in government-sponsored programs, such as FHA, VA, USDA, down payment assistance programs and other specialized loan programs.