Business Executive Frank Martell Appointed to Compass Board of Directors

Leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage Compass Inc., announced the appointment of CoreLogic CEO and President Frank Martell to its board of directors. Martell provides lead efforts in real estate data, services, and analytics to government agencies, financial institutions, real estate experts, and insurance couriers.

"I could not be more excited to join the Compass board," said Martell. "Compass' focus on helping real estate agents succeed through the company's technology platform and support put it at the forefront of the digital transformation in the real estate industry, and I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success as a member of the board."

With more than 30 years of executive leadership experience in marketing, financial services, and business information industries, Martell’s focus is targeted toward making homeownership ideal. Joining CoreLogic in August 2011, he served consecutively as CFO and COO before his promotion to CEO in March 2017. Named 2013 Outstanding CFO of a Public Company in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal, the financial advocate also received the HousingWire Vanguard Award in 2016 for acknowledgment of his renowned leadership in the housing industry.

Martell now serves on the global board of directors of Operation HOPE, a best-in-class provider of financial literacy empowerment for youth, financial capability for communities, and financial dignity for all. He chairs the West Coast Scarlet & Gold Committee of the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation and is on the board of directors of Bank of the West. Until October 2021, he was also on the board of directors of the Mortgage Bankers Association. With such active and notable experience, Compass stands firm on their appointment decision.

"I am thrilled to welcome Frank to Compass' board of directors," said Robert Reffkin, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Compass. "Frank's deep real estate industry experience at a company that powers the most prominent MLS’s in the country, and his focus on the use of data and analytics platforms to empower real estate professionals to better serve their clients, make him a strong addition to our board. I look forward to working with him to deliver on our mission of helping everyone find their place in the world."

Martell’s plan to integrate and deliver clientele services, marketing, brokerage services, and other critical functions will aid Compass in their goal of outperforming within the real estate market and managing their business more effectively.