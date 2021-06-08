Visionet Launches AI-Powered Doc Processing Platform

Visionet Systems has announced the release of DocVu.AI–an AI-driven Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) platform that enables clients to seamlessly extract, analyze, search, and manage datasets from multifaceted, industry-specific contracts, trade documents, and agreements. Visionet’s newest release allows users to extract information using trained machine learning models, providing clients with quality insights needed to make informed and critical business decisions.

"DocVu.AI is the next generation platform that accelerates the processing of large volumes of structured and unstructured data,” said Alok Bansal, CEO of Banking and Financial Services Business at Visionet. “This allows companies and institutions to leverage new opportunities, improve compliance transparency, power-up automated workflows with valuable data, and achieve faster ROI. We have put in over 30 months of research and development to bring this word-class product in place."

Visionet's mortgage solutions are used extensively across the loan lifecycle, including loan origination, servicing, and capital markets. The company processes more than 75,000 loans in a month with accuracy averaging over 98% and turnaround time ranging from 30 minutes to four hours.

“DocVu.AI is uniquely positioned to cater to the needs of the mortgage industry with its state-of-the-art AI/ML platform and Visionet's deep-seated expertise in serving this industry for over two decades,” said Vaibhav Gupta, Head of Banking and Financial Products for Visionet. "The platform comes with out-of-the-box support for 500-plus documents and variants, and 4000-plus data points, with more being added every day."