Sprout Mortgage Names New SVP

Sprout Mortgage has announced that Ron Krueger has joined the company asVP, Correspondent Lending, based in Southern California.

Mr. Krueger, 57, joins the team to lead the effort to deepen relationships with its Correspondent clients on the non-delegated and delegated side.

He joined Sprout in this newly created position in December 2019 and reports to Shea Pallante, Executive Vice President.

Ron is a seasoned veteran who embraces Sprout’s core belief of putting its people first,” said Mr. Pallante.  “This news underscores Sprout’s commitment to bring together the best talent in the industry.”

“I am excited to join Sprout with its commitment to innovation and focus on quality non-QM solutions that can help grow loan officers’ production and provide superior service to their sellers,” said Mr. Krueger.

Krueger comes to Sprout from Deephaven Mortgage, where he served as VP, Client Development, for non-QM products.  Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President, Branch Expansion, at Synergy One Lending, setting up and building its non-QM/non-agency production division.  Mr. Krueger graduated from the University of Redlands, with a degree in Business Management.

