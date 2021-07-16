Home >> Market Studies >> Total Expert Announces Salesforce Integration
Print This Post Print This Post

Total Expert Announces Salesforce Integration

in Market Studies, News, Technology 17 hours ago 94 Views

Total Expert has announced Total Expert for Salesforce, an integration to enable marketing and customer engagement on behalf of customer-facing teams. Total Expert for Salesforce—now available for download on the Salesforce AppExchange—ensures banks and lenders who’ve already invested in Salesforce for CRM can orchestrate a customer journey personalized for financial consumers.

“Modern financial institutions using Salesforce are often still missing out on a personalized and humanized customer journey that hits the mark for financial consumers,” said Joe Welu, Founder and CEO of Total Expert. “Because Total Expert is purpose-built for marketing and customer engagement for financial services, this integration fills the gap for banks and lenders, giving them what they need to authentically connect with customers. Salesforce customers now have a financial services-specific customer engagement and marketing tool chest to forge rock-solid relationships, accelerate their pipeline with actionable data, and build financial relationships that last a lifetime.”

The integration provides access to Total Expert’s library of approved and compliant marketing materials and campaigns directly in Salesforce. Organizations will have the flexibility to deploy marketing and customer engagement on behalf of loan officers, and deliver personalized communications to customers based on actionable insights, not guesswork. Additionally, customer contact, account, and loan data will offer personalized borrower experiences, including loan status and post-close journeys, all on behalf of the loan officer.

“Salesforce is a robust platform designed for business in all industries,” said Josh Lehr, Director of Technology Alliances at Total Expert. “The Total Expert integration quickly delivers industry-specific capabilities modern financial companies need with fast time to market and low dependency on already overburdened IT teams.”

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Inventory

Mortgage Rates Slide for the Third Consecutive Week

Rates drop even further below 3%, as more are taking advantage of both purchase and refi opportunities with rates in continued record-low territories.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.