Total Expert Announces Salesforce Integration

Total Expert has announced Total Expert for Salesforce, an integration to enable marketing and customer engagement on behalf of customer-facing teams. Total Expert for Salesforce—now available for download on the Salesforce AppExchange—ensures banks and lenders who’ve already invested in Salesforce for CRM can orchestrate a customer journey personalized for financial consumers.

“Modern financial institutions using Salesforce are often still missing out on a personalized and humanized customer journey that hits the mark for financial consumers,” said Joe Welu, Founder and CEO of Total Expert. “Because Total Expert is purpose-built for marketing and customer engagement for financial services, this integration fills the gap for banks and lenders, giving them what they need to authentically connect with customers. Salesforce customers now have a financial services-specific customer engagement and marketing tool chest to forge rock-solid relationships, accelerate their pipeline with actionable data, and build financial relationships that last a lifetime.”

The integration provides access to Total Expert’s library of approved and compliant marketing materials and campaigns directly in Salesforce. Organizations will have the flexibility to deploy marketing and customer engagement on behalf of loan officers, and deliver personalized communications to customers based on actionable insights, not guesswork. Additionally, customer contact, account, and loan data will offer personalized borrower experiences, including loan status and post-close journeys, all on behalf of the loan officer.

“Salesforce is a robust platform designed for business in all industries,” said Josh Lehr, Director of Technology Alliances at Total Expert. “The Total Expert integration quickly delivers industry-specific capabilities modern financial companies need with fast time to market and low dependency on already overburdened IT teams.”