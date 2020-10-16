Interfirst Mortgage Announces a Former COO’s Return

Interfirst Mortgage announced on Wednesday, Oct. 14 that Karen Gerli has rejoined the company as its COO.

In her new role, Gerli will be responsible for the dep artment of Wholesale and Retail Operations, with additional oversight of four divisional areas: Credit Risk, Counterparty Risk, Training and Human Resources.

“We are thrilled that Karen is once again part of the Interfirst leadership team, especially at this critical time of rapid growth across our wholesale and retail origination platforms,” Mark Freedle, Interfirst’s Executive VP of Production, commented on Gerli’s return. “Karen is a proven leader, with the ability to deliver a cost-efficient process, driven by our proprietary technology platform, that allows our mortgage broker partners and retail team to better serve customers and close more quality loans quickly at the most competitive price.”

Gerli has 35 years of experience in mortgage lending, with senior credit oversight roles at multiple banking institutions. In her previous nine years at Interfirst, Ms. Gerli served as COO from 2008 to 2017 and helped build operational infrastructure and quality control practices to improve the quality of originations and support Interfirst’s rapid expansion. She also played a senior role in creating a pathway for growth for employees.

“I am very excited to rejoin Interfirst and again be part of Dmitry Godin’s vision of transforming the way consumers obtain high-quality residential mortgages,” said Gerli. “Interfirst has always prioritized avoiding reckless lending practices and our innovative technology platform allows us to improve operational efficiency, drive down costs, strengthen loan quality and reduce origination costs, to the benefit of our customers and investors.”

The company plans to launch a new training program to help better support the professional development of its team members, according to Gerli.

“I particularly enjoy working in an environment that is committed to the development of its employees and providing opportunities for them to grow,” Gerli said.