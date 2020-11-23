Fannie Mae Among “Best-of-the-Best Corporations for Inclusion”

Fannie Mae was named a top company for inclusion by the National Business Inclusion Consortium, a coalition formed by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, according to Fannie Mae.

This year’s fifth annual “Best-of-the-Best Corporations for Inclusion” cohort features corporations that across all communities in America are all in on diversity and inclusion. Internal, external, and supplier diversity efforts were among the categories upon which companies were evaluated.

“At Fannie Mae, we are proud to foster a diverse workforce that reflects the communities we serve,” said Jeffery Hayward, EVP and chief administrative officer at Fannie Mae. “This recognition by NBIC is a great honor and we will continue our work to drive diversity and inclusion in both the workplace and the marketplace.”

Fannie Mae demonstrates its commitment to diversity and inclusion by attracting, engaging, and retaining a diverse workforce; attracting, developing, and promoting opportunities for diverse suppliers, vendors, and business partners, and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace.

“The Best-of-the-Best designation honors corporations for their commitment to America’s diverse employees and business owners, which includes LGBT people, people of color, women, and people with disabilities,” said NGLCC Co-Founder and President Justin Nelson. “This designation is highly competitive and is bestowed only to corporations that we see constantly striving to strengthen and celebrate diversity. These corporations being honored are true leaders in ongoing global commitments to create a better future for all diverse communities in business.”

Accenture, ADP, Altria, American Airlines, and Anthem are among some other 2020 Best-of-the-Best Corporations for Inclusion. Additionally, the NBIC celebrated the five finalists for the Best-of-the-Best Program or Initiative of the Year Award including Cummins EY, Hilton, IBM, and Sodexo.

When asked what this award meant to her, Jacqueline Welch, Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Diversity Officer at Freddie Mac, told MReport.

“While an acknowledgment like this one is certainly lovely to receive, the story behind the story is an organization that values the work and colleagues who help and support making it happen. At Freddie Mac, we drive accountability for inclusion and diversity up, down, and across the organization.” Welch added that she was accepting the award “on behalf of all of my colleagues.”

When working to further diversity and inclusion, Welch said that she follows “a personal philosophy inspired by many lessons learned” throughout her career: “leave people and things in better condition than when you first encountered them.”