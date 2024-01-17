Here or There? Study Spotlights the Best States to Relocate to in 2024

New data has named the top 10 U.S. states to emigrate to in 2024.

The study, conducted by U.S. immigration law experts Shoreline Immigration, analyzed data on the quality of healthcare, job openings per 100,000 people, the quality of schools, average house prices, average salaries, and the rate of violent crime per 100,000 people in each state to establish the best states to emigrate to.

Taking the title of “Top Spot to Live in 2024” was the Granite State of New Hampshire, with a final index score of 73.53 out of 100. The average salary earned in New Hampshire is $74,663, 18.9% higher than the national average of $62,777. New Hampshire also has the lowest violent crime rate out of the top 10 states–including serious offenses such as homicide, robbery, and aggravated assault–with 126 offenses per 100,000 people in 2022.

“In 2021, around 1.5 million people moved to the United States from overseas,” said Lindsey Harris, Managing Attorney at Shoreline Immigration. “With New Hampshire being named the best state to live in, this study suggests the location should expect high levels of migration in 2024. It is also interesting to note that most states mentioned are based in the East–including Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania–indicating that these may also experience migration in the new year.”

Wyoming claimed the number two spot on the list with a final index score of 71.21 out of 100. The Cowboy State has the highest school quality in the top 10 states–considering factors such as graduation rates and the number of students per teacher–at 50 out of 100. Wyoming's average salary is also $71,342, 13.6% higher than the national average.

Virginia ranked third with a final index score of 69.48 out of 100. The Old Dominion State has the fourth-highest quality of schools out of the top 10 states to move to with a score of 44 out of 100, and the fourth-highest quality of healthcare–considering the cost of healthcare, access to healthcare, and the health of residents–at 63 out of 100. In fact, Virginia has the lowest annual private health insurance premiums in the country at $5,172–49.5% below the national average in America.

Rhode Island ranked as the fourth-best state to emigrate to. The Ocean State has the highest quality of healthcare in the nation alongside Iowa, scoring 68 out of 100, 21.7% above the national average. Rhode Island also has the third-lowest rate of violent crime in the top ten states at 172 reported offenses per 100,000 people and a final index score of 69.02 out of 100.

In fifth place was Wisconsin, as the Badger State reported the lowest average house price in the top 10 states at $290,926, 18% below the national average of $354,886. Wisconsin also has the second-highest quality of schools in the top 10 states with a score of 49 out of 100, contributing to a final index score of 67.42 out of 100.

Connecticut ranked as the sixth-best state to move to, with a final index score of 67.13 out of 100. The average salary is $84,972 in the Constitution State, 35.3% higher than the national average and the highest average salary in the top 10 states. Connecticut also has the second-lowest violent crime rate in the top 10 at 150 per 100,000 people.

In seventh place was North Dakota. Out of the top 10 states, the Peace Garden State has the third-highest level of job openings per 100,000 people at 3,613, 10.4% above the national average in America. North Dakota also has the lowest average house price in the top 10 states to live in at $254,258–culminating in a final index score of 65.41 out of 100.

Utah ranked eighth place with a final index score of 64.68 out of 100. The Beehive State had the highest level of job openings per 100,000 people at 3,984, and the third-highest school quality rating in the top 10 list–47 out of 100.

In ninth place was Minnesota with a final index score of 64.26 out of 100. The North Star State had the joint third-highest quality of healthcare out of the top 10 states to live in, scoring 67 out of 100 alongside New Hampshire. Minnesota’s average salary was also reported as $68,010, 7.6% more than the national average in America.

Pennsylvania ranked the 10th best state to emigrate to. In the Keystone State, the average price of a home was 37.9% less than the national average at $257,268, and there were 2,855 jobs available per 100,000 people, culminating in a final index score of 63.90 out of 100.