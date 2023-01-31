Examining Homeownership Gender Gaps

While U.S. women earn 83.1 cents for every dollar a man makes, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), single women own more homes than single men.

A new LendingTree analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data finds that single women are more likely than single men to own a home in 48 of 50 states. The study reveals which states are most popular for single-women and single-men homeowners, as well as where the homeownership gap between the genders is the largest.

Key findings:

Single women own about 2.64 million more homes than single men in the 50 states. Single women own about 10.76 million homes, while single men own about 8.12 million. Put another way, single women own an average of 12.90% of the owner-occupied homes in the 50 states, versus 10.06% among single men.

Single women own about 10.76 million homes, while single men own about 8.12 million. Put another way, single women own an average of 12.90% of the owner-occupied homes in the 50 states, versus 10.06% among single men. Louisiana has the highest share of homes owned by single women. 15.16% of Louisiana owner-occupied households are owned by single women — more than 2 percentage points higher than the 50-state average.

15.16% of Louisiana owner-occupied households are owned by single women — more than 2 percentage points higher than the 50-state average. North Dakota and South Dakota are the only states where single men own a higher share of homes than single women. In North Dakota, single men own 12.70% of the state’s owner-occupied homes (the highest share in any state), while single women own 11.08%. In South Dakota, those figures are 11.97% and 11.29%.

In North Dakota, single men own 12.70% of the state’s owner-occupied homes (the highest share in any state), while single women own 11.08%. In South Dakota, those figures are 11.97% and 11.29%. Florida has the largest gap in homeownership rates among single women and single men. The gap is 4.55% — nearly 2 percentage points higher than the national average of 2.84%.

The gap is 4.55% — nearly 2 percentage points higher than the national average of 2.84%. Wyoming has the smallest gap in homeownership rates among single women and men. Though more single women own homes than single men, the Equality State nearly lives up to its name with a homeownership gender gap of only 0.39%.

States with the largest share of single-women homeowners

No. 1: Louisiana

Owner-occupied households: 1,202,510

Households owned and occupied by single women: 15.16%

Households owned and occupied by single men: 10.94%

Gender gap between single homeowners: 4.22%

No. 2: Alabama

Owner-occupied households: 1,379,476

Households owned and occupied by single women: 14.98%

Households owned and occupied by single men: 10.85%

Gender gap between single homeowners: 4.13%

No. 3: South Carolina

Owner-occupied households: 1,473,543

Households owned and occupied by single women: 14.84%

Households owned and occupied by single men: 10.65%

Gender gap between single homeowners: 4.19%

States with the largest share of single-men homeowners

No. 1: North Dakota

Owner-occupied households: 204,325

Households owned and occupied by single men: 12.70%

Households owned and occupied by single women: 11.08%

Gender gap between single homeowners: -1.62%

No. 2: Wyoming

Owner-occupied households: 173,177

Households owned and occupied by single men: 12.06%

Households owned and occupied by single women: 12.45%

Gender gap between single homeowners: 0.39%

No. 3: South Dakota

Owner-occupied households: 243,363

Households owned and occupied by single men: 11.97%

Households owned and occupied by single women: 11.29%

Gender gap between single homeowners: -0.68%

States with the widest gender gap in homeownership rates between single homeowners

No. 1: Florida

Owner-occupied households: 5,771,345

Households owned and occupied by single women: 14.80%

Households owned and occupied by single men: 10.25%

Gender gap between single homeowners: 4.55%

No. 2: Maryland

Owner-occupied households: 1,600,605

Households owned and occupied by single women: 13.39%

Households owned and occupied by single men: 8.86%

Gender gap between single homeowners: 4.53%

No. 3: Delaware

Owner-occupied households: 287,153

Households owned and occupied by single women: 14.44%

Households owned and occupied by single men: 9.94%

Gender gap between single homeowners: 4.50%

