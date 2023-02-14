Deephaven Mortgage Appoints Aaron Drago as COO

Deephaven Mortgage has announced that Aaron Drago has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Drago is a seasoned financial services executive who has successfully improved the operations of many large lending institutions. Most recently, he served as COO for the Southeast and Mountain West divisions of Guaranteed Rate.

“Aaron combines a depth of operational experience with a focused and disciplined approach to process optimization. This will serve Deephaven well as we scale operations to meet strong demand for our products,” said John Keratsis, President and CEO, Deephaven.

In his new role, Drago is responsible for the continuous optimization and performance of Deephaven’s daily operations, focusing on the goals of driving long-term, sustainable growth and maximizing the satisfaction of Deephaven’s wholesale customers and correspondent partners.

“Deephaven already differentiates itself through its agility and highly responsive service. In nautical terms, we’re a yacht, rather than a cruise ship, with the flexibility to make changes that cater to customers’ emerging needs. I’m excited to help us innovate our operations and leverage technologies to build on that advantage—and ultimately empower brokers and correspondents to serve more Non-QM borrowers,” said Drago.

Drago holds a B.S. in industrial engineering from Lehigh University.

