Financial Services Attorneys, Mortgage Servicers Convene for Legal League Summit

The Legal League Spring Servicer Summit took place on May 1-2 at the Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa for members of the Legal League 100. The two-day event featured a comprehensive servicer certification class, a reception, and a day of speakers and panel discussions for attendees.

Starting the day of panels was opening remarks from Stephen Hladik of Hladik, Onorato & Federman, LLP who welcomed everyone and gave a quick rundown of the day.

Hladik was followed by the opening keynote speech by Stanley Middleman of Freedom Mortgage.

After the keynote, host Hladik sat down with Middleman for a brief Q&A.

The first panel of the day called “Attorney Oversight and Compliance—Current and Future Issues in Law Firm Compliance” featured speakers Ryan Bourgeois, BDF Law Group; Michael Merritt, BOK Financial; Melissa Black, PennyMac Loan Services, LLC; Mark Atencio, Lyons McCloskey; and Tony Vas Ness, Van Ness Law Firm, PLC.

During this panel, the speakers discussed the future of on-site audits, IT, and information security issues facing firms and the industry, as well as management of firms’ third-party vendors.

Following a short networking break, the next panel was titled “A Kaleidoscope of Foreclosure Perspectives” which discussed insights into the challenges and solutions of today’s foreclosure environment are vital for daily work and success; it was designed to bring insights on HAF funds, loss mitigation, foreclosure delays, and e-notes/e-mortgages.

Speakers for the panel included: Caren Castle, DEA Law Group, PC; Roy Diaz, Diaz Anselmo & Associates, P.A.; Elizabeth DeSilva, McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC; Deloise Browne Milner, Freddie Mac; and Toniqua Green, Mr. Cooper Group.

After lunch, the most anticipated panel of the day was a fireside chat between Hladik, who acted as moderator, and Tony Van Ness and Erica Johnson-Seck of Mr. Cooper.

After another brief networking break, the next panel was entitled “Costly Servicer Pitfalls in the Bankruptcy Arena” which featured speakers: Brooke E. Sanchez, McPhail Sanchez, LLC; Graham Arceneaux, Graham, Arceneaux & Allen, LLC; Alicia Byrd, Flagstar Bank, NA; Michael Daniels, Mr. Cooper; Traci Luckhaupt, PHH Mortgage; and Brian McGarry, Fannie Mae.

This panel focused on the lengthy list of rules and recent litigation surrounding rule (3002.1).

The final panel of the day was entitled “Market Update: Inflation, Recession, or What?” featuring panelists Jane Bond, MRLP, LLC; Daren Blomquist, Auction.com; Neil Sherman, Schneiderman & Sherman, PC; Nolan Turner, Carrington Holding Company, LLC, Rick Sharga, CJ Patrick Company; and Dean Meyer, Freddie Mac.

The panel discussed the latest updates on the current state of the market as we move into the second quarter of 2023, and heard expert predictions on whether foreclosures will rise, if loss mitigation will provide meaningful options, and whether third-party sales will continue to remain near record highs.

The day was closed out with brief closing remarks from Hladik who recapped the Summit and shared what’s next to come for the Legal League 100. Attendees were then invited to come together for a visit to Globe Life Field to watch the Texas Rangers baseball team play the Arizona Diamondbacks from a catered VIP suite, something that was included in every registration.