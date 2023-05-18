Independent Mortgage Bank Origination Profits Take Q1 Hit

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) has reported that independent mortgage banks (IMBs) and mortgage subsidiaries of chartered banks reported a net loss of $1,972 on each loan they originated in Q1 of 2023, an improvement from the reported loss of $2,812 per loan in Q4 of 2022.

“A net production loss of 68 basis points in the first quarter of the year is an improvement over the record 99-basis-point loss reported in the fourth quarter of 2022,” said Marina B. Walsh, CMB, MBA’s VP of Industry Analysis. “Conditions continue to be challenging for the industry, with now four consecutive quarters of production losses and nine consecutive quarters of volume declines.”

In terms of profitability, Walsh noted that including both the production and servicing business lines, 32% of companies were profitable in Q1 of 2023, up from 25% in Q4 of 2022. The average production volume was $398 million per company in Q1, down from $436 million per company in Q4. The volume by count per company averaged 1,264 loans in Q1, down from 1,395 loans in Q4.

“One silver lining from the first quarter is that production revenues improved by 40 basis points,” added Walsh. “However, costs continued to escalate with the further drop in volume, and reached more than $13,000 per loan despite substantial personnel reductions.”

Additional findings of the MBA’s Q1 2023 Quarterly Mortgage Bankers Performance Report include: