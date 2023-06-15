Dan Kellet Tapped as New FirstClose CTO

Austin, Texas-based fintech provider FirstClose, Inc. has named Dan Kellett as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), bringing more than 10 years of experience as a software engineer and leader of development teams in SaaS organizations to the role.

In his new role as CTO of FirstClose, Kellett will be responsible for overseeing the company's information technology and strategy spanning applications, data, cybersecurity, and infrastructure. With many lenders looking to capitalize on the nearly $28 trillion home equity market, Kellett will play a pivotal role in the delivery of FirstClose's full suite of solutions, including FirstClose Equity for lenders and FirstClose Gateway for settlement services providers, as well as the buildout of future solutions.

"We're pleased to welcome Dan to the FirstClose team. His skillset and knowledge of the latest technology trends will be invaluable as we continue to innovate, grow, and expand our product suite," said Tedd Smith, CEO of FirstClose. "Dan has been charged with raising the bar on quality, scalability, performance and security and we are delighted to have him on board."

Kellett brings more than a decade of engineering and information security expertise to FirstClose, most recently as Head of Technology and Architecture at Blink UX, where he was responsible for designing software systems, collaborating with senior leadership on strategic initiatives and providing technical guidance to the product development teams. Previously, Kellett was CTO of MarcomCentral, a marketing software firm.

"It's exciting to join FirstClose at this time of immense change, challenges and innovation in the mortgage industry," Kellett said. "FirstClose's focus on providing a true digital home equity experience makes this a unique opportunity, and by expanding the ecosystem leveraging our platforms and provider network, we'll increase our speed of adoption which will keep us at the forefront of mortgage innovation."