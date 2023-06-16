The Week Ahead: Keeping Score on the Path to Homeownership

FICO will host a free “Score a Better Future” webinar on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Central to provide consumers with the knowledge and tools to gain better insight into their financial health and the elements of homeownership. The event speakers include FICO’s Tom Quinn and Yolanda Butler of Operation HOPE–both experts in credit and financial education.

This homeownership webinar is part of FICO’s “Score a Better Future” program, a free credit empowerment program created to elevate FICO’s longstanding commitment to financial literacy. Attendees from all over the nation can learn from credit experts what key factors make up the FICO Score, and myths and facts about FICO Scores.

“We recognize that homeownership is an important milestone that many people work very hard to achieve,” said Joanne Gaskin, VP of Scores and Analytics at FICO. “Our ‘Score a Better Future’ financial literacy program is a fundamental tool that offers free educational content on FICO Scores and access to independent resources to empower people to take control of their future by providing attainable ways to achieve financial health.”

In partnership with non-profit organization Operation HOPE, all webinar registrants will receive a free copy of their credit report and FICO Score with access to one-on-one credit coaching from independent financial well-being coaches to help attendees identify their starting point and develop a plan consistent with their financial goals.

Other FICO partners for the event include:

Consumer Action (national)

National Consumers League (national)

Diversified Resource Network (national)

National Association of Women Business Owners (national)

US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (national)

Small Business Roundtable (national)

Berks County Latino Chamber of Commerce (Pennsylvania)

Tennessee Housing Development Agency (Tennessee)

YWCA South Hampton Roads (Virginia)

Los Angeles Urban League Young Professionals (California)

Martin Luther King Sr Community Resources Collaborative (Georgia)

UT Extension Institute of Agriculture DeKalb County (Tennessee)

Maryland Council on Economic Education (Maryland)

