Recognizing the Industry’s Most Distinguished Women Leaders

Nominations are now open for the annual 2023 Women in Housing Leadership Awards (WIH), to be presented during the 20th annual Five Star Conference and Expo at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, September 20 at 12:30 p.m. CT.

Five awards will be handed out to the industry’s most distinguished women leaders, including The Rising Star Executive Award, the Keys in Hand Award, and The Laurie G. Maggiano Legacy Award. This year's WIH will also include two new or revised categories, including the Diverse Ownership Award, which will spotlight a company rather than an individual, and the Corporate Social Responsibility Award, which can include nominations or either women executives or companies that are noteworthy in the manner noted in the descriptions below.

Click here to submit your nominations.

You may nominate a colleague (or company, if relevant) for up to two of the awards. Each of these awards will be presented to a deserving nominee, in each category as follows:

The Rising Star Executive Award (Individual): This award recognizes young women leaders who, while still early in their careers, have demonstrated an outstanding capability to lead and drive progress. (Candidates must have up to 10 years' industry experience.)

The nomination criteria are as follows: