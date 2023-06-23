How Many Americans Are Living in Multigenerational Homes?

Those who participated in the survey were able to choose up to three answers when asked why they live in a multigenerational home. The following are the top three reasons from respondents.

Some 48.8% said home affordability and saving money were their main concern when choosing where and how to live.

Roughly 31.2 % of those surveyed said they wanted to spend more time with family.

An estimated 27.9% said providing care for older family members was a significant factor.

Of the 48.8% who said financial reasons were the main reason for multigenerational living, housing costs were the predominant concern. In fact, some 40.2% of those respondents attributed their decision to share a home with family to either: the expensive housing market in their area (21.6%) or the need for multiple incomes to afford their home (18.6%).

Meanwhile, 33.9% said saving money is too difficult without the additional support of multiple incomes supporting the household. Interestingly, only 5.2% of those surveyed cited reduced cost of older adult care as a primary factor and just 2.5% cited childcare as their main motivation (7.7% in total).

Living In A Multigenerational Home Can Come With Challenges