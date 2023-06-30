Home >> Commentary >> Uniform Appraisal Dataset Enhanced With New Property Characteristics
Print This Post Print This Post

Uniform Appraisal Dataset Enhanced With New Property Characteristics

in Commentary, Daily Dose, Data, Featured, FHFA, Government, Government, Market Studies, News 8 hours ago 18 Views

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) today published its 2023 first quarter data for the Uniform Appraisal Dataset (UAD) Aggregate Statistics. The Data File and Dashboards also include new statistics and property characteristics. 

For the first time, FHFA's UAD Aggregate Statistics include data on residential property sales comparisons ("comparables"). This data can provide vital quantitative insights into the appraisal process, as comparables are a leading method used to assess property values. 

The UAD Aggregate Statistics also have been updated with new property characteristics, including: 

  • Lot size categories 
  • Property condition ratings 
  • Presence of an accessory dwelling unit 
  • Largest race/ethnicity group in a tract 

"Today's release significantly increases the number of individual statistics FHFA had previously made available to the public," said Director Sandra L. Thompson. "The new and updated data further demonstrate our commitment to transparency and to providing access to information that can help deter appraisal bias." 

FHFA added two new dashboards that present census tract data and appraisal gap statistics. The Census Tracts Dashboard allows the public to more easily explore data at the census tract level, which had previously only been accessible to users with advanced statistical software. The Appraisal Gap Dashboard highlights disparities in the proportion of borrowers whose property had an appraised value below the contract price. 

Click here to view the data in its entirety. 

Tagged with:

About Author: Kyle G. Horst

Kyle Horst
Kyle G. Horst is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler, he has worked for a number of daily, weekly, and monthly publications in South Dakota and Texas. With more than 10 years of experience in community journalism, he has won a number of state, national, and international awards for his writing and photography. He most recently worked as editor of Community Impact Newspaper covering a number of Dallas-Ft. Worth communities on a hyperlocal level. Contact Kyle G. at [email protected].
theMReport.com copyright 2023 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Homebuyer Affordability Further Deteriorates in May

The MBA reports that American homeowners continue to struggle to make ends meet, with the national median mortgage payment hitting $2,165 in May 2023, up $268 from one year ago, or an increase of 14.1% year-over-year.