Uniform Appraisal Dataset Enhanced With New Property Characteristics

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) today published its 2023 first quarter data for the Uniform Appraisal Dataset (UAD) Aggregate Statistics. The Data File and Dashboards also include new statistics and property characteristics.

For the first time, FHFA's UAD Aggregate Statistics include data on residential property sales comparisons ("comparables"). This data can provide vital quantitative insights into the appraisal process, as comparables are a leading method used to assess property values.

The UAD Aggregate Statistics also have been updated with new property characteristics, including:

Lot size categories

Property condition ratings

Presence of an accessory dwelling unit

Largest race/ethnicity group in a tract

"Today's release significantly increases the number of individual statistics FHFA had previously made available to the public," said Director Sandra L. Thompson. "The new and updated data further demonstrate our commitment to transparency and to providing access to information that can help deter appraisal bias."

FHFA added two new dashboards that present census tract data and appraisal gap statistics. The Census Tracts Dashboard allows the public to more easily explore data at the census tract level, which had previously only been accessible to users with advanced statistical software. The Appraisal Gap Dashboard highlights disparities in the proportion of borrowers whose property had an appraised value below the contract price.

Click here to view the data in its entirety.