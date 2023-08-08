Women in Housing Take Center Stage at Five Star Conference

The Five Star Institute has announced the finalists for its 2023 Women in Housing Leadership Awards (WIH), to be presented during the 20th Annual Five Star Conference and Expo at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, September 20.

Five awards will be handed out to the industry’s most distinguished women leaders, including The Rising Star Executive Award, the Keys in Hand Award, and The Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award. This year's WIH will also include two new or revised categories, including the Diverse Ownership Award, which will spotlight a company rather than an individual, and the Corporate Social Responsibility Award. The Awards will be presented in person at the Women in Housing Leadership Awards Luncheon, part of the 2023 Five Star Conference & Expo, at Noon CT on Wednesday, September 20 at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas.

The Rising Star Executive Award (Individual) recognizes young women leaders who, while still early in their careers, who have demonstrated an outstanding capability to lead and drive progress (candidates must have up to 10 years' industry experience). The finalists for the 2023 Rising Star Executive Award include:

Micole Booker, AVP, Senior Preservation & Post Sale Disposition Manager, Flagstar Bank

Stephanie Budnik, Senior Business Partner-National Accounts, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation

Mariana Gollaher, Senior Manager, Credit and Year End Reporting, PHH Mortgage

Julia Keys, VP Client Relations, Orlans PC

Mahtab Sobhani, Technical Project Management Principal, Sagent

The Diverse Ownership Award (Company) recognizes companies that are owned or led by diverse executives, and that work to empower and promote women in leadership positions. Finalists for the 2023 Diverse Ownership Award include:

Nickalene Badalamenti-Kalas, President and CEO, Five Brothers Asset Management Solutions

Jane Mason, CEO, Clarifire

Maria Moskver, CEO, Cloudvirga

Cheryl Travis-Johnson, COO, VRM Mortgage Services

Robin Wright, Managing Partner, Wright, Finlay & Zak, LLP

The Keys in Hand Award (Individual) is new to the Women in Housing Leadership Awards Luncheon, and spotlights industry executives who are working to expand homeownership in America, especially for first-time homeowners, providing a critical source of intergenerational wealth. Those who have been named finalists for the 2023 Keys in Hand Award include:

AJ Barkley, Head of Neighborhood and Community Lending at Bank of America

Jenise Hight, VP, Single-Family Credit Risk Policy, Fannie Mae

Vanessa Lindow, SVP, Right Path Servicing

Erin Persons, VP, Government Relations, and Community Development, Auction.com

Stacey Walker, Director, Single-Family Affordable Lending, Freddie Mac

The Corporate Social Responsibility Award (Individual or Company) recognizes executives or companies who are driving charitable initiatives and helping the industry make a positive difference. Finalists for the 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Award include:

Michelle Garcia Gilbert, Managing Partner, Gilbert Garcia Group, P.A.

Tamara Gifford, Director, Community Relations, PHH Mortgage

Jane Larkin, VP, Default Servicing, Colonial Savings

Jennifer Johnson Palmberg, VP Default Recovery & Litigation Operations, U.S. Bank

Carrie Tackett, Business Development; Safeguard Properties

The Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award (Individual) recognizes women whose accomplishments have left an indelible impact on the industry and have positively influenced homeownership within the past year (candidates for this award must have a minimum 20 years' consecutive industry experience). Finalists for the 2023 Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award include:

Jodi Gaines, Chief Client Officer & EVP, Insight One

Miriam Moore, President of Default Services, ServiceLink

Mia N. Pittman, CFA, Chief Risk Officer, Federal Housing Administration

Suzanne Shuck, Senior Executive VP and Chief Corporate Risk Officer, Freedom Mortgage

Stacey Slocum Smith, Managing Director-Head of Agency and Mortgage Insurance Relations, JP Morgan Chase

Click here for more information or to register for the 2023 Women in Housing Leadership Awards Luncheon.