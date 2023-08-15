Black Knight Names Lucie Fortier Executive VP of MLS Solutions Group

Black Knight, Inc. has announced the appointment of real estate industry veteran Lucie Fortier as Executive VP of the company's MLS Solutions group under Black Knight's Data & Analytics division.

In her new role, Fortier will develop strategy and oversee development, sales and client support for this team, which is focused on delivering premier solutions and support to the real estate market.

"I'm honored to join Black Knight's talented MLS team to manage and enhance the best-in-class Paragon Connect app," said Fortier. "Black Knight and I share a vision for delivering solutions and innovation that support MLSs across North America in their mission to provide their members with industry-leading tools and services so that they remain front and center throughout the entire real estate process. Together, we are committed to making Paragon Connect the progressive tool real estate professionals use to respond even more quickly to their buyers' and sellers' needs, win more business and provide a customer-for-life real estate experience."

Fortier has extensive experience in senior leadership roles for large real estate solutions providers, where she was responsible for product strategy and delivery of advanced real estate capabilities, web applications, real estate data and predictive analytics across the United States and Canada.

She has also served as a board member of both the Council of Multiple Listing Services and the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), which was formed to develop data standards and processes that create efficiencies for all participants in real estate transactions.

"Lucie's extensive real estate industry experience, coupled with her technology, data and analytics expertise, make her an ideal fit to lead the Black Knight MLS Solutions group and help take our solutions and service to the next level," said Ben Graboske, President, Black Knight Data & Analytics. "She has in-depth knowledge of what our MLS clients need—both now and moving forward—and has proven time and time again that she knows how to get things done."

Black Knight's Paragon and Paragon Connect software delivers advanced, leading-edge capabilities to MLS organizations and real estate brokers and agents. This software, along with the comprehensive data and services Black Knight offers help clients better serve their customers and help simplify the home-finding process.

