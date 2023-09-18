Wells Fargo Donates $500K to Hurricane Idalia Victims 

California-based Wells Fargo announced it will donate $500,000 to Volunteer Florida and its Florida Disaster Fund to aid Floridians in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

The funds will go to the emergency response effort, according to a press release. That includes providing shelter, supplies, and services for those who have been displaced from their homes.

In addition, the financial services company stated that it will provide accommodations for its customers in Florida who were directly impacted by the storm.

“Supporting customers, employees, and communities across the state as they recover from the hurricane is a priority for us,” CEO Charles Scharf announced in a written statement. “We are grateful for Volunteer Florida’s leadership in local relief efforts and its ability to offer essential services in the wake of the devastation.”

Scharf added that the donation is meant to expand Volunteer Florida’s capacity to reach those who need it most.

Officially recognized as the Florida Commission on Community Service, Volunteer Florida, according to the nonprofit’s literature, “strengthens Florida’s communities through national service, fostering volunteerism, and leveraging resources.”

The organization’s CEO Josie Tamayo thanked Wells Fargo for what Tamayo called a “significant contribution.”

Tamayo added that the donation to the Florida Disaster Fund “will help relief organizations in rebuilding our affected communities.”

In the press release, Wells Fargo also stated that it has an ongoing collaboration with veteran-led disaster relief and humanitarian agency Team Rubicon. The financial services institution said that it is “unlocking Team Rubicon’s ability to quickly clear debris off roadways to allow access for first responders and aid workers in disaster-impacted communities.”

Wells Fargo banks serve one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., the company noted in its press release. Through its businesses and the Wells Fargo Foundation, it “aligns its resources and expertise to make a positive impact in communities, address complex societal issues, and help build a more inclusive, sustainable future for all.”

Wells Fargo’s funding priorities, they say, include financial health, housing affordability, small business growth, and sustainability and environmental justice.

“We prioritize funding to activities and programs that have a broad reach and support the needs of underserved communities and advance racial equity.”