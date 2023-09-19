Lending Forum Spotlights the Challenging Path to Homeownership

On Tuesday, experts and representatives from all over the country participated in the 2023 Lending Forum session which detailed trends, challenges, best practices in lending and originations, and popular mortgage servicing content.

From economic impacts on homebuying to fair lending and the state of eMortgages, this year’s inaugural forum explored the state of mortgage originations in 2023. To kick off the event, Melissa Bussey, Executive Principal for Xome, opened with welcome remarks and an overview of topics that were covered during the session.

The Keynote Address was delivered by Stanley C. Middleman, Founder, President, and CEO of Freedom Mortgage Corporation, who provided an in-depth state-of-the-industry keynote. He then continued the discussion with an informative Fireside Chat exploring his career within the industry.

Five Star Editor-in-Chief David Wharton served as moderator, and posed thorough questions surrounding the current state of the industry and Middleman's career endeavors, which span over 30 years in the financial services industry.

Expanding the American Dream: Building Paths to Responsible Homeownership

In the panel discussion following Middleman's address, representatives of Churchill Mortgage Corporation, along with experts from Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Guild Mortgage, Chase, and New American Funding joined in for a detailed discussion of how the industry can further support and expand the American Dream of homeownership.

Panelists included Matt Clarke, COO of Churchill Mortgage, Kevin Bowen, Head of Home Lending Product & Innovation at JP Morgan Chase & Co., Cory Dakin, Senior Manager, Single-Family Collateral Risk for Fannie Mae, Victoria Garcia DeLuca, VP of Marketplace Diversity Strategy at Guild Mortgage, and Shubha Shivapurkar, Senior Director, Loss Mitigation, Single-Family at Freddie Mac.

Closing Remarks were delivered by Melissa Bussey, who wrapped up the Lending Forum and shared highlights from the discussion.

