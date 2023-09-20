Single-Family Rental Roundtable Explores the State of SFR Markets

The Five Star Conference & Expo hosted its annual Single-Family Rental (SFR) Roundtable discussion Tuesday afternoon, with investors, service providers, and experts who discussed how volatile factors such as inflation, escalating interest rates, and affordability concerns impact the ongoing growth and investment opportunities within the single-family rental market.

Topics included the current state of the single-family rental industry, lending strategies, property management, tech tools, build-for-rent demand, and more.

Welcome remarks were delivered by Paul Viguerie, VP of National Business Development at Altisource, who kicked off the 2023 Single-Family Rental Investment Roundtable with insightful data, trends and a run of show.

Following Viguerie's introduction, the Keynote Address was delivered by Daren Blomquist, VP of Market Economics for Auction.com, as he spoke on the latest data surrounding the SFR industry.

Examining the State of SFR

Denia Ray, VP of Property Preservation at ZVN Properties moderated the discussion, as speakers offered further insight, data, and the current state of the SFR market.

Speakers included Mary Best-Brill, VP of SaaS Sales for Altisource Portfolio Solutions, Inc., Eric Delgado, Co-Founder & Managing Director Izinga, Director at MCM Capital, Bryan lysikowski, CEO & Co-Founder of ZVN Properties, and Brandon O'Briant, EVP of AssetVal.

While institutional investors nationwide accounted for an estimated 5.4% (one of every 19 single-family home and condo purchases in Q1 of 2023), some investors are pulling away from SFR opportunities and others are pouring billions of dollars into this specific asset class.

In a market fueled by rising rents and exploding occupancy rates, the SFR stock continues to climb, up 40% since 2019. Come listen to some of the top minds in the SFR space, as they examine the road ahead and provide insightful commentary on this critical housing sector.

Investment Strategies in a Dynamic Environment

The second subject of discussion industry experts explored were the different ways to invest and participate in real estate opportunities in the ever-changing and dynamic environment.

While Eric Delgado moderated this section, speakers included, Brad Bell, Senior Director of Acquisitions at Roofstock, Elizabeth Hooley, Market Manager of Wedgewood Homes, David Kowalski, Senior VP of Slate Mortgage Solutions, Joe Peterson, Founder of iList, and David Russell, Realtor at eXp.

Financing Strategies

Paul Viguerie returned to close out the third and final discussion, which included an update on the various products and services that provide investors access to ready capital in the marketplace.

Speakers included Mark Burch, Business Development Manager at Temple View Capital, Kurt Carlton, President & Co-Founder of New Western Acquisitions, Jorge Newbury, Founder & CEO of AHP Servicing, LLC, and Allen Price, Senior VP of Business Development at BSI Financial.

Closing remarks and highlights of the discussions were delivered by Viguerie.

