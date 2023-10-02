HUD Dedicates $10M to Safety and Security in Public Housing

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded $10 million to 56 Public Housing Agencies (PHAs) to make needed capital improvements in public housing developments that serve to enhance safety and security for residents.

“Children and families rely on investments like the Emergency Safety and Security Program to improve public housing and provide safety and security measures,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “This federal funding helps ensure that communities can handle emergency situations, strengthen their security measures, and provide families and individuals with the tools needed to save lives.”

HUD’s funds are awarded through the Department’s Capital Fund Emergency Safety and Security Program, which supports PHAs as they address the safety of public housing residents. These grants may be used to install, repair, or replace capital equipment or systems that contribute to a safer living environment for residents, including security systems/surveillance cameras, fencing, lighting systems, emergency alarm systems, window bars, deadbolt locks, doors, and carbon monoxide detectors.

“Housing authorities need to prioritize resident health and safety,” said Richard J. Monocchio, HUD’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public and Indian Housing. “These awards are vital sources of funding for agencies to address pressing concerns that impact residents' quality of life, safety, and long-term health.”

These funds also support the Biden Administration’s Comprehensive Strategy to Prevent and Respond to Gun Crime and Ensure Public Safety. This strategy is highly preventative by implementing proven measures to reducing violent crime and attacking its root causes. This includes stemming the flow of firearms used to commit crimes, invest in evidence-based community violence interventions, and support local law enforcement with federal tools and resources.

In late July, HUD took action to lower housing costs for Americans by increasing the supply of affordable housing by making it easier to build new housing and providing new tools for preserving and improving affordable housing nationwide through an $85 million competitive Pathways to Removing Obstacles to Housing (PRO Housing) funding opportunity for jurisdictions, and new guidance for providers of affordable housing to help communities address local housing challenges.

The Department also recently provided PHAs and multifamily housing owners participating in the Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) with new tools to repair and build affordable housing. HUD’s supplemental RAD notice provides additional flexibilities for housing providers that will enhance RAD’s ability to support repairs to thousands of affordable homes over the next three years. The notice also promotes water- and energy-efficiency investments and includes new requirements that address climate resilience and adopt stronger energy efficiency standards. Additionally, the notice provides $12 million to support preservation transactions of eligible housing for the elderly.