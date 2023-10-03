Home >> Market Trends >> Affordability >> Hot, Hot, Hot! The Most Expensive Listings in Every State
Hot, Hot, Hot! The Most Expensive Listings in Every State

Luxury mansionEven though most will never even be able to consider extraordinarily affluent homes, the fact that they exist, where they’re located, and how much they are selling for is still important market information realtors and economists can use to more accurately predict the temperature of the real estate market. 

As we move into the autumn season and leaves begin to fall, traditionally so should home prices, but there is no rest for these mega-mansions and top-of-class homes throughout the country. 

According to new research from Point2, which analyzed every state and the District of Columbia for their most extravagant properties, their list is topped by a 40,000 square foot property in Bel-Air (Los Angeles), California, which is currently on the market with an asking price of $250 Million. This property is matched by another Florida property, coming in at 28,618 square feet, that includes a private island in Palm Beach. 

Now, on the other end of the spectrum, there are more “affordable” homes in the Midwest, which mirrors the housing market in general as the most expensive home in the 51st ranked state is going for $3,890,000. This property is in Lincoln, Nebraska with a square footage of 9,900 square feet. 

Here’s a shortlist of the top 20 most expensive properties currently for sale across the country: 

  1. 10644 Bellagio Road, Los Angeles, California,$250,000,000 
  2. 10 Tarpon Isle, Palm Beach, Florida, $218,000,000 
  3. 217 West 57th Street, New York City, New York, $195,000,000 
  4. 41 Popcorn Lane, 100 & 102 Difficult Lane, Aspen, Colorado, $105,000,000 
  5. 1041 Lakeshore Boulevard, Incline Village, Nevada, $76,000,000 
  6. Halftide Farms, Friday Harbor, Washington, $75,000,000 
  7. 5845 Old Highway 96, Franklin, Tennessee, $65,000,000 
  8. 107 Timberwilde Lane, Houston, Texas, $65,000,000 
  9. 27280 NE Old Wolf Creek Road, Prineville, Oregon, $59,900,000 
  10. 9750 East Gros Ventre Road, Jackson, Wyoming, $58,000,000 
  11. 545 Indian Field Road, Greenwich, Connecticut, $57,995,000 
  12. 7020 Green Oak Drive, McLean, Virginia, $50,000,000 
  13. 533 North Left Fork Hobble Creek Road, Springville, Utah, $48,000,000 
  14. 5382 East State Road 162, Santa Claus, Indiana, $47,900,000 
  15. 4665 Riverview Road, Atlanta, Georgia, $46,800,000 
  16. 9 Bay Drive, Lahaina, Hawaii, $41,900,000 
  17. 1915 Lakota Drive, Three Forks, Montana, $39,500,000 
  18. 1415 Gregorie Neck Road, Yemassee, South Carolina, $39,500,000 
  19. 9 Atlas Lane, Weston, Massachusetts, $38,000,000 
  20. 151 Spook Hollow Road, Bedminster, New Jersey, $35,000,000 

Click here for a complete list of the most expensive properties in the country. 

