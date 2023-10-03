Hot, Hot, Hot! The Most Expensive Listings in Every State

Even though most will never even be able to consider extraordinarily affluent homes, the fact that they exist, where they’re located, and how much they are selling for is still important market information realtors and economists can use to more accurately predict the temperature of the real estate market.

As we move into the autumn season and leaves begin to fall, traditionally so should home prices, but there is no rest for these mega-mansions and top-of-class homes throughout the country.

According to new research from Point2, which analyzed every state and the District of Columbia for their most extravagant properties, their list is topped by a 40,000 square foot property in Bel-Air (Los Angeles), California, which is currently on the market with an asking price of $250 Million. This property is matched by another Florida property, coming in at 28,618 square feet, that includes a private island in Palm Beach.

Now, on the other end of the spectrum, there are more “affordable” homes in the Midwest, which mirrors the housing market in general as the most expensive home in the 51st ranked state is going for $3,890,000. This property is in Lincoln, Nebraska with a square footage of 9,900 square feet.

Here’s a shortlist of the top 20 most expensive properties currently for sale across the country:

10644 Bellagio Road, Los Angeles, California,$250,000,000 10 Tarpon Isle, Palm Beach, Florida, $218,000,000 217 West 57th Street, New York City, New York, $195,000,000 41 Popcorn Lane, 100 & 102 Difficult Lane, Aspen, Colorado, $105,000,000 1041 Lakeshore Boulevard, Incline Village, Nevada, $76,000,000 Halftide Farms, Friday Harbor, Washington, $75,000,000 5845 Old Highway 96, Franklin, Tennessee, $65,000,000 107 Timberwilde Lane, Houston, Texas, $65,000,000 27280 NE Old Wolf Creek Road, Prineville, Oregon, $59,900,000 9750 East Gros Ventre Road, Jackson, Wyoming, $58,000,000 545 Indian Field Road, Greenwich, Connecticut, $57,995,000 7020 Green Oak Drive, McLean, Virginia, $50,000,000 533 North Left Fork Hobble Creek Road, Springville, Utah, $48,000,000 5382 East State Road 162, Santa Claus, Indiana, $47,900,000 4665 Riverview Road, Atlanta, Georgia, $46,800,000 9 Bay Drive, Lahaina, Hawaii, $41,900,000 1915 Lakota Drive, Three Forks, Montana, $39,500,000 1415 Gregorie Neck Road, Yemassee, South Carolina, $39,500,000 9 Atlas Lane, Weston, Massachusetts, $38,000,000 151 Spook Hollow Road, Bedminster, New Jersey, $35,000,000

Click here for a complete list of the most expensive properties in the country.