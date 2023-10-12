HUD Awards $60 Million to Address Youth Homelessness Nationwide

The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) has awarded $60.3 million to build systems to end youth homelessness in 16 communities across the country, including four rural communities. The funding was awarded through HUD’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP) to support a range of housing programs, including rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, and host homes.

“Every young person in our country deserves a safe place to call home. Connecting homeless youth with appropriate, targeted housing and services will make an enormous difference in their lives,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “These federal funds will support efforts in communities across the county to provide vulnerable young people with the secure, stable, and supportive housing they urgently need.”

HUD continues to work closely with the nation’s youth to develop and improve the YHDP program, relying upon recommendations provided directly by young people who have experienced homelessness. HUD partners with youth with lived-in experience to assess the applications submitted for funding consideration. Their assessment helped HUD ensure that applicants understood the needs and preferences of the young people they will serve.

HUD also worked closely with its federal partners to help develop the program and review applications, including the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Education, and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.

“HUD takes a youth-centric approach in our efforts to end youth homelessness,” said HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman. “The Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program provides communities the opportunity to address the unique needs of youth and young adults and designs specific projects that meet their needs. With this funding, HUD is targeting federal resources to meet local needs and support community-driven efforts to end youth homelessness and improve outcomes through stable housing and services.”

YHDP recipients will use their funding to address youth homelessness that is specifically tailored to their needs, including funding for housing units, wrap-around services, and housing support. YHDP will also support youth-focused performance measurement and coordinated entry systems. The goal of the YHDP is to support selected communities in the development and implementation of a coordinated community approach to preventing and ending youth homelessness.

HUD’s approach supports the foundations outlined in “All In: The Federal Strategic Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness,” and will guide communities in designing solutions that match the needs of their community with special attention on creating equitable strategies to assist youth who are most vulnerable, including BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and differently abled youth.

According to HUD, all YHDP communities are required to establish Youth Action Boards, in which young people with lived experience lead the community effort to design, implement, and improve programs and policies to end youth homelessness in their communities.

Including these awards, to date, HUD has awarded YHDP funding to 110 communities, representing a $440 million investment to prevent and end youth homelessness.

The 16 communities to receive HUD’s latest round of funding include: