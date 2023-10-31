MGIC Appoints Mike Thompson to Its Board of Directors

MGIC Investment Corporation has announced the election of Michael Thompson to the Board of Directors for MGIC Investment Corporation and its principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC). Thompson will be a member of each Board's Risk Management Committee.

"We are pleased to welcome Mike to the Board," said Curt S. Culver, Chairman of MGIC. "His business acumen, entrepreneurship, and leadership coupled with in-depth operations knowledge and experience make him a natural fit and we look forward to his contributions."

Thompson is the CEO of Fair Oaks Foods, a food manufacturing company of high-quality meats and non-meat proteins, a role he has held since 2003. Prior to 2003, Thompson held several leadership roles at McDonald's Corporation in both operations and supply chain management.

Drawing upon his financial experience, Thompson has served on the Board of Hinsdale Bank and Trust, a Wintrust Bank, since 2014. He is also a member of the Board of Trustees at Cornell University, the Ronald McDonald House Global Board of Directors, and is a member of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.

MGIC also recently promoted Christina Ficks to VP of Customer Experience and Erik Leaver to VP of Mortgage Modeling Analytics. Ficks joined MGIC in 2017, earning progressive responsibilities in the areas of technology integration and automation before being named Director of Pricing Implementation in 2020. Having joined MGIC in 2020 as Senior Director of Risk Modeling, Leaver comes to the company with a deep background in quantitative analysis and risk modeling.

MGIC serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.