New Home Construction Projected to Surge in 2024

The Plan Collection released its annual home design and building predictions and trend report, which showed that home renovations, sustainability, and AI-driven home technology advances are expected to be leading trends in 2024.

With 8% mortgage rates and inflated home prices, many homeowners are choosing to stay put, optimize square footage, and add to their existing homes in 2024. Trends include building ADU's (Accessory Dwelling Units), also known as guest houses, innovative backyard pickleball courts, and elevated outdoor living spaces.

When renovation isn't an option, many are choosing new house plan construction due to a lack of inventory. According to MarketWatch, in September, "U.S. new-home sales just 'defied gravity,' surging to the highest level since February 2022."

"For new construction and floor plan renovations, inquiries have been climbing, and we predict they will continue in 2024 as more homeowners are reassessing their current space or unable to find an existing home to purchase," said Laurel Vernazza, The Plan Collection's Home Design Expert.

The top 2024 house design and building trends include:

AI and Sustainability:

Alexa, Siri, and Google already run millions of homes. In 2024, remote access and the "Internet of Things" (IoT) will evolve into an AI-powered home automation system using tools like ChatGPT to make homes even smarter. Heating and cooling, electricity, security systems, etc. will all have a mind of their own; the new technology will know the home better than the homeowner. The increased automation will also further reduce energy use. Sustainability and Locally Sourced Materials: Consumers will continue to make more sustainable decisions and support local businesses. The carbon footprint of purchased home renovation and construction materials is especially influential among millennials and Gen Z.

Renovation Trends Led by Efficiency and Space Optimization:

For homeowners opting to renovate in 2024, kitchen design will be less about excessive island size and more about floor plan efficiency. While not a new concept, the kitchen triangle design is making a comeback since it maximizes productivity, comfort, and safety. Practical kitchen islands incorporated with the triangle design are optimized for seating and prep work rather than an oversized visual statement. Optimizing Existing Outdoor Space: For homeowners needing more space and unable to move in 2024, remodeling existing square footage indoors and outdoors is more cost-effective than adding on to a home. One new trend is the addition of a backyard pickleball court. This new sports sensation will continue to increase in 2024, and homeowners will find a way to install their own pickleball court either in the backyard or more economically on the driveway.

Home Additions:

(ADUs): Given moving restraints, 2024 will see increased ADU home additions. ADUs are also known as guest houses, garage apartments, granny flats, casitas, backyard bungalows, or carriage houses. Designed with a bath and kitchenette, ADUs were traditionally built for additional family and guest housing. Recent zoning approvals allow the space to be used as rentable square footage for Airbnb or tenants. In January 2023, The Plan Collection's year-over-year evaluation revealed a 43% growth in online interest in garages with an apartment. Going Up With Elevated Outdoor Living: For homeowners looking to expand outdoor living with limited footprint options, architects and designers are going up in 2024 to create new, raised outdoor spaces such as a second-floor deck, balcony, or rooftop lounge.

New Construction Expands Beyond Suburbs:

Exurb Migration Accelerates: With low inventory and high home prices in the suburbs, prospective buyers are increasingly considering new home construction in the exurbs. The WFH office model makes it especially appealing to millennials and Gen Z families, as they can choose newer home styles and larger floor plans while maximizing their budget.

To read the full report, including more data, pictures, and methodology, click here.