ATTOM Announces New Board Member, Two Promotions

ATTOM, a curator of land, property and real estate data, has announced the appointment of Ned Stringham, to its Board of Directors, as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.

ATTOM has also promoted Ana Flor to the role of Chief People Officer and Kara Taylor has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer.

“We are pleased to welcome Ned Stringham to our Board and eagerly anticipate the valuable insights and contributions he will bring,” said Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM. “Ned brings the kind of forward-thinking and innovative tech-forward approach that ATTOM needs to stay at the forefront of the industry and continue delivering cutting-edge data and solutions to our clients.”

Stringham is Managing Partner at 42 Ventures, and is a recognized entrepreneur, business strategist and technology investor. He launched 42 Ventures in 2006 after successfully selling SBI Group, a digital marketing and technology consulting firm which he co-founded in 1998 and then grew to nearly 1,000 employees with 13 offices across the U.S. and Europe. He guided SBI through the dotcom bust, acquiring several well-known public firms including Lante, MarchFirst, Scient, and Razorfish. By 2004, SBI had become one of the largest and most respected independent interactive marketing firms in North America. SBI was eventually acquired by Aquantive where Ned joined the Board.

“I am looking forward to serving on the ATTOM Board of Directors,” said Stringham. “ATTOM’s unwavering commitment to fostering growth across diverse industries while maintaining transparency in real estate is commendable. I am excited to provide strategic oversight and guidance to advance that tech-forward vision. I eagerly anticipate actively contributing to ATTOM’s success by championing innovative technology and strategies.”

In addition to Stringham, ATTOM’s 2023-2024 Board of Directors consists of Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM; Steve Ozonian, CEO of Williston Financial Group; John D. Cochran, Partner of Lovell Minnick; Jason S. Barg, Partner of Lovell Minnick; and Marta Notaras, Managing Partner at Brewer Lane Ventures.

Flor’s promotion to Chief People Officer at ATTOM is a result of her leadership in developing and executing the company’s HR initiatives, which align with ATTOM’s overall objectives of fostering a positive workplace culture, attracting top talent, and ensuring the well-being and growth of employees. In promoting Flor to her new role, ATTOM fosters its continued commitment to creating a positive, inclusive, and productive work environment, recognizing the role that employees play in the organization’s success.

Taylor’s promotion to Chief Marketing Officer at ATTOM has resulted from the important role she plays within the organization, where she is responsible for shaping and executing the company’s marketing strategies, while aligning them with sales and account management to help drive revenue growth. She plays a crucial role in driving the company’s strategic vision, growth, and data expansion initiatives.

“The promotions of Ana and Kara, now in key leadership roles at ATTOM, will continue to orchestrate our growth, ensuring that our employees thrive within a vibrant culture, and our brand resonates powerfully with our audience, ultimately propelling us to new heights of success in the market,” said Barber. “We look forward to the future of ATTOM and solidifying our company’s unique position as the one-stop shop for premium property data fueling innovation.”