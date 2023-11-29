Home >> Market Trends >> Affordability >> When’s the Best Day to Buy a Home in 2024?
When’s the Best Day to Buy a Home in 2024?

in Affordability, Daily Dose, Data, Featured, Market Studies, Market Trends, Migration, News, Origination, Real Estate 21 hours ago 76 Views

ATTOM has released its annual analysis showcasing the best days of the year to buy a home, which found that while October continues to offer lower premiums for homebuyers, the single best day to buy a home is in January.

According to ATTOM's latest analysis of more than 47 million single family home and condo sales over the past 10 years, buyers who close on January 9th are seeing the lowest premium above the automated valuation model (AVM).

While still above market value, homebuyers are only paying a 3.8% premium, compared to the 14.4% premium buyers are seeing on May 28th.

Other days of the year offering lower premiums for homebuyers include: December 4th (4.4% premium above market value); October 9th (4.4% premium); October 2nd (4.5 % premium); October 10th (4.5% premium); and September 7th (4.6% premium).

ATTOM's new analysis also looked at the best months to buy at the national level and best months to buy at the state level.

Best Months to Buy

Nationally, the best months to buy are:

  • October (6.2% premium above market value)
  • September (6.8% premium)
  • November (6.8% premium)
  • December (6.9% premium)
  • August (7.6% premium)

Best Months to Buy by State

According to the study, the states realizing the biggest discounts below full market value are:

  1. Michigan (-2.6% in October)
  2. New Hampshire (-2.1% in December)
  3. Hawaii (-1.8% in June)
  4. New Jersey (-1.7% in February)
  5. Illinois (-1.6% in October)

To read the full report, including more data, charts, and methodology, click here.

About Author: Demetria Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for DS News and MReport magazines with more than eight years of writing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Texas, Lester is an avid jazz lover and likes to read. She can be reached at [email protected].
